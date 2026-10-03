China ready to work with all parties for fruitful APEC ‘China Year’: Chinese FM on Putin’s remarks about trilateral meeting

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun







As the host for this year's APEC, China stands ready to work with all parties for a fruitful APEC "China Year" and make new contributions to the economic growth of the Asia Pacific and beyond, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, when asked to comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin's remarks about a possible trilateral meeting with the Chinese and US leaders.Putin said that it is possible to have a trilateral meeting with Chinese and US leaders during the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and it's beneficial to exchange views and understand each other's positions through the meeting. He also emphasized the need to understand what the parties would discuss at the meeting, according to TASS.Asked about China's comment, Guo Jiakun, the spokesperson, also said that "as for your specific question, I have no information to offer at the moment."Also asked about the Russian leader's reported remarks that he believes his meeting with the Chinese leader at the APEC summit in China next month will yield results, Guo said that the strategic guidance provided by head-of-state diplomacy serves as the most important political underpinning for the steady and sustained advancement of China-Russia relations."China welcomes President Putin's attendance at the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen this November and stands ready to work with the Russian side for fruitful outcomes of the APEC 'China Year,'" Guo said.Global Times