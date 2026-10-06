Human Rights Council adopts China-proposed resolution on accessibility for all

The 63rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Monday adopted by consensus the draft resolution titled "Promoting accessibility for the full enjoyment of all human rights by all" proposed by China on behalf of 47 countries.



Jia Guide, China's permanent representative to the UN Office at Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, said during his introductory remarks that building an accessible environment provides important safeguards for people of all groups to participate equally and conveniently in social life and to fully enjoy their human rights.



This draft resolution seeks to promote accessibility and an age-friendly environment in the context of population ageing. It also focuses on the opportunities and challenges arising from emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, and calls upon all countries to prioritize innovation, inclusiveness, openness, fairness, safety and security in the development and use of emerging digital technologies, with a view to enhancing the accessibility of information and communications, Jia said.



Representatives of Cuba and Egypt, among others, spoke in support of the resolution, commending China for actively promoting the concept of "accessibility for all" and moving forward the accessibility cause.



They believed that the resolution calls for providing technical assistance for developing countries and promoting international cooperation in relevant fields, in line with the needs of developing countries.



In 2024, the UNHRC adopted, for the first time, a resolution under the same title proposed by China, marking the first thematic resolution on accessibility in UN history.



