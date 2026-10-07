Through a Serbian lens, a different China unfolds in Hainan

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 22, 2026 shows a view of the Ledong section of a scenic ring road surrounding the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

On brightly lit Qilou Old Street, vendors slice open pink wax apples, their juice sparkling under the lights. A drone captures traffic weaving across Haikou's cross-sea bridge, while elsewhere, women in ethnic attire craft traditional goods amid lush rainforests, and rockets launch into space from the vast coastline.These vivid scenes unfolded at a documentary screening held in September at the China Cultural Center in Belgrade, where audiences followed Serbian producer Bosko Kozarski and his crew on their journey through Hainan, a tropical island province in southern China.For Kozarski, the trip marked his second visit to China after filming a documentary in Beijing last year. As his China documentary series expands, his own connection with the country is also entering a new chapter."In Hainan, I experienced a completely different China," Kozarski told Xinhua.While Beijing showcased a grand blend of historical heritage and modern technology, he said Hainan offered him a unique mix of natural scenery, traditional folk customs and modern resort facilities.He described the island in three words: lush, futuristic and hospitable. He attributed "lush" to its tropical landscapes and vibrant vegetation, "futuristic" to its modern architecture and high-quality infrastructure, and "hospitable" to the sincere smiles of locals who make visitors feel at home.Over more than 10 days, the crew traveled across Hainan, including Wenchang, Qionghai, Lingshui, Wuzhishan, Baoting and Changjiang before returning to Haikou. Local guide Huang Zhimin accompanied them. He appeared on camera multiple times under the name "Mason."A native of Wuzhishan in southern Hainan whose ancestors were longtime laborers in Hainan's agricultural development, Huang guided the crew through historical sites, local cuisine and natural landscapes, and even accompanied them on test rides in autonomous vehicles.Huang noted Kozarski and his team's deep fascination with the culture of the Li ethnic group."They were very interested in Li brocade and traditional dwellings, so I introduced them to the history, customs and intangible heritage in English, and took them to taste Li snacks and sweet wine," Huang said.Kozarski found a strong sense of familiarity in the 3,000-year-old Li textile traditions. Drawing parallels with Serbia's own long-standing weaving heritage, he said this shared "cultural gene" created a cross-regional resonance. Despite the thousands of miles between them, "the cultural language conveyed by the looms is interconnected," he said.But the cultural connections Kozarski discovered were only one part of what Hainan has to offer. His trip also gave him a firsthand look at the island's growing openness to the outside world.As the Hainan Free Trade Port launched its island-wide special customs operations in late 2025, the province has increasingly welcomed international tourists with direct flights, diverse payment methods and advanced transport.Kozarski described his trip as exceptionally smooth, thanks to China's visa-free entry policy, transport networks and digital payments linked to international credit cards.He observed that Hainan is becoming an open global hub for trade and international tourism, facilitating the flow of people, goods and capital and serving as a "smart gateway" to the world.For Serbian audiences, the documentary offered another perspective on China and left a lasting impression on Serbian Marina Milicevic. "China has almost everything a country can possess -- breathtaking natural scenery, well-planned cities, a clean environment, a safe society, and rich, diverse cultures and traditions," she said.Comparing old photographs of Chinese cities with their present-day urban landscapes, she said she was amazed by the transformation.The story of cultural exchanges between China and Serbia is far from over. While guide Huang hopes Hainan's expanded openness will bring more visitors and prosperity, Kozarski is already planning his next trip to China.For Milicevic, the documentary has opened a window onto a China she hopes to explore in person. "Traveling all over China" is now part of her future plans.