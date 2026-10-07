Indonesia reportedly expects Chinese J-10 fighter jets within six months; air force chief of staff urges public patience

Two J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command taxi on the runway after returning from a nighttime flight training exercise in recent days. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)

Indonesia's Air Force Chief of Staff reportedly told the public recently to be patient about the delivery of J-10 fighter jets from China, with an Indonesian media report saying the Chinese-made warplanes are expected to arrive in Indonesia within six months. An expert said the J-10CE fighter jet has attracted interest from several countries since its reported combat performance in May last year, thanks to its combat-proven capabilities and high cost-effectiveness.Indonesian Air Force Chief of Staff (KSAU) Air Marshal Mohamad Tonny Harjono asked the public to be patient regarding the arrival of Chengdu J-10 fighter jets from China, Indonesian media outlet Republika reported on Tuesday."Just wait," Tonny was quoted by Republika as saying at the TNI Headquarters, Cilangkap, East Jakarta on Monday.Republika, citing its own information, reported that the fighter jets nicknamed the Vigorous Dragon are expected to arrive in Indonesia six months from now. However, the number of units arriving in Indonesia for the first time next year is still unknown.At the same location, a member of Commission I of the Indonesian House of Representatives supported the Indonesian Ministry of Defense's move to purchase J-10 fighter jets. He considered purchasing 4.5-generation fighter jets from China could strengthen the defense of the country, according to the Republika report.In October 2025, Indonesia's Minister of Defense Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin confirmed that Indonesia is set to acquire Chengdu J-10 fighter jets from China, Indonesian news agency Antara reported at the time.In response to a related question, Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said at a regular press conference in October 2025 that China has always taken a prudent and responsible attitude toward the export of military equipment."We are willing to share the new achievements of our equipment development with peace-loving countries and jointly safeguard international and regional peace and stability," the spokesperson said.Zhang Junshe, a Chinese military affairs expert, told the Global Times that the J-10CE has drawn significant international attention after it has reportedly demonstrated its capabilities in the air combat between Pakistan and India in May 2025.One of the highlights of the J-10CE is its beyond-visual-range air combat capabilities when paired with the PL-15 series of air-to-air missiles. With the aircraft's outstanding radar detection capability, the PL-15 missile's range could be fully utilized, giving it an advantage in securing air superiority, Zhang said.The expert also noted that the J-10CE offers high cost-effectiveness, being more affordable than Western fighters of comparable capability.In August, Uzbek state media unveiled Chinese J-10CE fighters during the country's national celebration. O'zbekiston 24, a channel under Uzbekistan's state television and radio company, broadcast the event live. The released footage showed six J-10CE fighters being welcomed with a traditional water salute after landing. The aircraft bore the markings of the Uzbek military, Newshub.uz reported.Uzbekistan thus became the second confirmed overseas customer of the J-10CE, after Pakistan. Observers called this a breakthrough for advanced Chinese fighter jets in the international market, particularly in Central Asia.At the sixth Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition, which opened at the Baku Expo Center on September 30 local time, the J-10CE fighter jet was among a range of Chinese-made aircraft being showcased.According to a photo released by Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), a model of a J-10CE was displayed with the national flag of Azerbaijan, with Zhang telling Global Times in a previous interview that it could suggest growing recognition of the fighter jet on the Azerbaijani side and raise the possibility that the two sides could eventually reach a procurement agreement.Bangladesh is also reportedly advancing plans to purchase Chinese-made J-10CE fighter jets. Bloomberg reported in August that a government negotiating committee had finalized a draft contract for the procurement of the multi-role combat aircraft. Bangladeshi media outlet Daily Sabah also reported that draft agreements covering the J-10CE and attack helicopters had been prepared and submitted to relevant authorities for approval.