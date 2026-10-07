Being sold three times in four days: More details exposed in actor Wang Xing’s trafficking case in Myanmar

Police arrest suspects in a case involving Chinese actor Wang Xing who was trafficked to a telecom fraud compound in Myanmar's Myawaddy region. Photo: CCTV

A documentary airing on the Chinese state broadcaster revealed further details in the case of Chinese actor Wang Xing, who was trafficked to a telecom fraud compound in Myanmar's Myawaddy region as the case previously attracted widespread public attention in China and Thailand. The latest disclosures revealed that he had been sold three times in just four days after being taken to the region, while "Have you fed the cat?" was once used as a distress signal.The documentary, jointly produced by the Ministry of Public Security and China Media Group and aired from Monday to Wednesday, details the efforts and achievements of Chinese law enforcement agencies in combating crimes targeting China in northern Myanmar and dismantling major criminal groups, including the so-called "four major families."One of the cases in the documentary is that of Wang. In early January 2025, Shanghai police received a report that a person had gone missing near the Thai-Myanmar border. The missing person was a young actor, identified as Wang. In late 2024, Wang saw a casting notice in a WeChat group. It was posted by a user named "Yan Shiliu," who claimed to be an assistant director responsible for casting actors.The notice caught Wang's attention. After he was asked to submit a performance video, "Yan Shiliu" quickly confirmed his selection. To further put Wang at ease, the person even bought him a round-trip ticket from Shanghai to Bangkok and booked a hotel for him.On January 2, 2025, Wang flew from Shanghai to Bangkok. As soon as he arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport, he was picked up by a car arranged by "Yan Shiliu." But instead of taking him to the booked hotel in Phuket, the driver said the hotel had been changed and headed north to Mae Sot in Tak province.Near a supermarket, Wang was told to switch to another car, which continued toward the Thai-Myanmar border. By then, Wang sensed that the shoot might not be as straightforward as he had expected. As agreed, he sent the message, "Have you fed the cat?" It was a distress signal that Wang and his girlfriend had agreed on before he left.Wang's girlfriend quickly reported him missing. He was then abducted by armed men and smuggled from Thailand into Myawaddy, Myanmar where he lost all contact with the outside world. At the time, Myawaddy was little known to the public, but Chinese police had already identified it as a high-risk area for fraud.According to the documentary, China's Ministry of Public Security immediately contacted police in Thailand and Myanmar to coordinate the rescue. A joint team soon located Wang. In just four days, he had been sold three times.Wang had tried to save himself by negotiating with the traffickers and offered money for his freedom. But he was told that in Myawaddy, people - not money - were in short supply.As police worked to rescue Wang, they also traced the case to a cross-border human trafficking ring in Myawaddy. Chinese and Thai police arrested 17 suspects. "Yan Shiliu," who had posed as an assistant director and lured Wang into the trap, was also arrested in Thailand.Following the documentary's broadcast, Wang spoke out on his Weibo account on Wednesday, saying he was "deeply grateful to the motherland" and that "the strength of the country and the unwavering commitment of law enforcement are our strongest source of confidence," while expressing his thanks for the police's tireless efforts.Global Times