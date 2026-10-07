China and Russia maintain close exchanges and cooperation on infectious diseases prevention: Chinese FM on plague case in Siberia

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

China and Russia maintain close exchanges and cooperation on the prevention and control of infectious diseases, including plague, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday in response to a question concerning a plague infection incident in Russia.An employee of a Russian anti-plague institute in the remote Siberian region of Irkutsk has reportedly died of a suspected pneumonic plague infection. The US State Department said that they are monitoring the situation closely.Guo made the remarks when asked whether Russian authorities are reaching out to Chinese authorities and experts on possible cooperation to deal with this problem.Global Times