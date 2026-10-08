Teenage rider Sun Shengbo makes history as first Chinese ESBK Talent champion

Sun Shengbo celebrates after the race on September 20, 2026, in Navarra, Spain. Photos on this page: Courtesy of Sun Shengbo

After becoming the first Chinese racer to win the Talent category title at the 2026 Spanish Superbike Championship (ESBK), teenage motorcycle rider Sun Shengbo told the Global Times during a recent interview how much the title means to him.Having pulled off a dominant season performance of nine victories and one runner-up finish in 12 races, with a 98-point advantage in the standings, Sun became the first Chinese rider in history to win an overall season title in Spain's top-level youth road racing series.Sun was also awarded the ESBK Talent category's distinctive Gold Helmet, a special honor given to the annual champion of the category. He is the first Chinese rider to receive the Gold Helmet, marking a milestone for his career and for the collaboration between Chinese motorcycle manufacturer CFMOTO and Spain's Aspar team.ESBK, formerly known as Moto4, is one of Spain's top national-level road racing motorcycle championships and one of Europe's top-level series for young racing talents. Its Talent category provides young riders with a competitive and development platform to prepare for the world's top motorcycle competitions, including the MotoGP World Championship and the World Superbike Championship."Winning the championship this year makes me reflect on all the new things we learned as a team, both positive and negative," noted Sun with the CFMOTO Aspar Junior Team."The title represents all the hard work we put in together throughout the season. When I won the championship, I felt a sense of accomplishment and the excitement of finally making it happen," said the 13-year-old rider.Sun joined CFMOTO's Talent Project in 2023. By adding the ESBK Talent title to his previous achievements, including the 2024 FIM MiniGP Spain 160cc crown and the 2025 FIM MotoMini World Final 190cc title, Sun has progressed rapidly through national, regional, and European junior racing in just three years, CFMOTO told the Global Times."China has many young people who are passionate about motorcycle racing. Beyond talent and passion, what really matters is building a sustainable pathway that allows them to enter international competition, receive professional training and continue to progress," said Jorge Martinez, founder of the Aspar Team."What CFMOTO and Aspar are doing together is working to bring these opportunities to more young Chinese riders," said Martinez.

Sun Shengbo (front) of China competes during the race 2 of the ESBK Talent category at the 2026 Spanish Superbike Championship on September 20, 2026, in Navarra, Spain. Photos on this page: Courtesy of Sun Shengbo

Recalling this breakout season, Sun said racing alongside stronger riders taught him how to battle on the track and, equally importantly, how to maintain his confidence.During the race 2 in Navarra on September 20, Sun had planned to use the same strategy as in the first race, breaking away from the pack early and building a lead, but soon found that the tactic was not working.He was overtaken by two rivals at one point, and the three riders in the lead group engaged in a fierce battle over the following laps. Sun worked hard to stay with the riders ahead, looking for opportunities amid a series of overtaking moves and defensive battles. It was not until the final few laps that Sun regained the lead. Relying on the back-to-back victories in Navarra, he eventually secured the season title with races remaining."I have raced in Portugal for two years, and five years in Spain, from MotoMini to now ESBK Talent. I have been growing as a rider just as it should be, just like every year in my career," Sun told the Global Times.As for the improvements, he said that he has dealt with the pressure very well and kept his calm during the race weekends.After the race, the teenager had little time to celebrate. Due to his busy competition schedule, he had fallen behind in his schoolwork and was called back to school to catch up on classes and take exams.Talking of his daily life in Spain, he said, "Normally, I go to school from Monday to Friday every week. If I have a race, I leave for the track early on Wednesday."For young riders, the industry-recognized path generally begins in ESBK, then progresses through regional cups and the FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship, before aiming for Moto3 and Moto2.Under the FIM's "Road to MotoGP" framework, riders usually must compete in FIM youth series and achieve certain results before entering Moto3. Sun has clearly followed this path, and given his current trajectory, he is likely to become the first Chinese rider to enter into the MotoGP system, according to CFMOTO."My dream is to be a professional rider, which means giving 100 percent in every single race. Honestly, after all these years of racing, I've enjoyed this path a great deal, and I'll certainly keep going," Sun said."My goal is to approach every race at a professional level." As for which series he will compete in next year, Sun kept it simple: "One step at a time."A growing interest in motorcycle sports is driving rapid expansion in the Chinese market, MotoGP chief sporting officer Carlos Ezpeleta told the Xinhua News Agency in February.ZXMOTO, another Chinese motorcycle manufacturer, gained traction this year as it secured stunning victories in the World Supersport category at the Portuguese round of the WSBK in March.Also, WSBK will make its China debut in October 2027 at the Shanghai International Circuit.