China's space station to become global research platform: China's first astronaut

An exhibition booth of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) is pictured at the 77th International Astronautical Congress, in Antalya, Türkiye, Oct. 5, 2026. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)

Yang Liwei, China's first astronaut and deputy chief designer of the China Manned Space Agency, has said here that the country's space station will become a global research platform for scientists worldwide.Yang made the remarks at the ongoing 77th International Astronautical Congress in Türkiye's Mediterranean city of Antalya, noting that China hopes to actively engage in exchanges and seek cooperation with other countries in areas such as scientific research, astronaut training, providing flight opportunities, and science education.According to Yang, the two Pakistani astronaut candidates, who are currently undergoing joint training with their Chinese counterparts, have performed exceptionally well throughout the training process.Yang said that the Chinese space station will welcome its first foreign astronaut on board in the second half of this year, during which one Pakistani astronaut will carry out a short-duration flight mission as a payload specialist.Regarding China's crewed lunar landing program, Yang said China looks forward to greater cooperation and exchanges with other countries and welcomes all parties to participate in the construction of an international lunar scientific research station.The five-day congress, which will wrap up on Friday, has drawn space agency officials, astronauts, scientists, engineers and industry representatives worldwide.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the opening of the 77th International Astronautical Congress in Antalya, Türkiye, Oct. 5, 2026. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)

The China National Space Administration, research institutions, and Chinese commercial space companies presented technologies and discussed international cooperation.Jinlin Chen, founder and CEO of Beijing-based space technology company Final Frontier, said China's commercial aerospace industry had developed rapidly over the past decade."Aerospace in China's private sector has gone from zero to one," Chen told Xinhua, citing reusable rocket progress as a key milestone that could lower launch costs and enable wider deployment of affordable satellites.Final Frontier is developing next-generation computing satellites, seeking to apply advances in semiconductor design and manufacturing to space technology."We are happy to work with Turkish companies on any fronts," Chen said, adding that discussions with potential customers and partners had already begun during the congress.The growing Chinese presence at the event has attracted attention from Türkiye's space authorities, the host nation who also harbors lunar and space ambitions.Yusuf Kirac, head of the Turkish Space Agency, hailed the participation of Chinese institutions and companies at the congress."We have very good relations with China, and we are working closely with our Chinese partners," Kirac told Xinhua.