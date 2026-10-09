Indonesian president launches 11 Chinese-backed downstream projects

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (4th L) attends the launch ceremony for 11 Chinese-backed downstream projects at the Weda Bay Industrial Park in Central Halmahera, North Maluku, Indonesia, Oct. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Thursday launched 11 Chinese-backed downstream projects worth an estimated 10.2 billion U.S. dollars at the Weda Bay Industrial Park in Central Halmahera, North Maluku.Prabowo also witnessed the park's first export of electric vehicle (EV) batteries produced by Chinese enterprises.He said the export marked "a notable milestone" in the government's downstreaming policy to increase the added value of natural resources and strengthen the EV industry."This is concrete proof that our downstreaming policy is on the right track, and we will continue to advance it to the fullest extent possible," Prabowo said.According to Prabowo, cumulative investment in the park has surpassed 20 billion dollars, with an additional 7 billion dollars planned for future expansion. The industrial zone has created more than 100,000 jobs since its development began.

This photo taken on Oct. 8, 2026 shows a partial view of the Weda Bay Industrial Park in Central Halmahera, North Maluku, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)