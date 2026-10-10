Chinese forces participate in SCO joint counterterrorism exercise in Belarus

Chinese forces take part in the joint exercise. Photo: CCTV News

A joint counterterrorism exercise involving competent authorities of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states was held in Minsk, Belarus, from October 4 to 8, marking the first time Belarus has hosted the exercise since joining the SCO, with counterterrorism law enforcement forces from China and other member states taking part, according to a statement sent to the Global Times by China's Ministry of Public Security.The exercise, codenamed "Eurasia-Anti-Terrorism-2026," was conducted in two phases. In the first phase, competent authorities of member states exchanged counterterrorism intelligence and carried out operational responses based on the exercise scenarios. In the second phase, Belarusian authorities invited participating forces from other member states to conduct live drills with actual personnel and equipment, in accordance with relevant agreements on organizing and conducting joint counterterrorism operations and exercises within member states, according to the statement.The drills focused on counterterrorism operations in crowded public places, hostage rescue, countering drone-based terrorist attacks, explosive ordnance detection and disposal, and responses to illegal armed groups in rural areas and residential communities. The participating forces also conducted joint tactical operations, the statement said.Chinese forces took part in the explosive ordnance detection and disposal exercise, smoothly carrying out a series of procedures including perimeter control and security, reconnaissance and verification, on-site response, and inspection and recovery. They successfully neutralized a simulated bomb threat and completed their assigned tasks, demonstrating the tactical skills and comprehensive response capabilities of China's counterterrorism law enforcement forces, according to the statement.The exercise was designed in light of evolving international and regional security situations. Its goals included identifying and eliminating threats posed by international terrorist organizations operating within SCO member states, improving the practical counterterrorism capabilities of member states' competent authorities, enhancing the effectiveness of joint operations and accumulating experience in international law enforcement and security cooperation.It also demonstrated the participants' resolve to jointly combat the "three forces" — terrorism, separatism and extremism — and strengthen their collective counterterrorism capabilities, the statement noted.This year marks the 25th anniversary of the SCO's founding. Over the past 25 years, guided by the "Shanghai Spirit," China and other member states have strengthened law enforcement and security cooperation, developed legal frameworks for international cooperation and established a range of practical cooperation mechanisms. Through measures including regular joint counterterrorism exercises, they have enhanced their capacity to combat the "three forces" and jointly address security threats and challenges to safeguard regional security, according to the statement.