Through the eyes of an Indonesian Engineer: Unveiling China’s Green Building
By Global Times Published: Oct 10, 2026 04:04 PM
How does an international engineer perceive China's green building?
In September, 60 building professionals from China, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and beyond gathered in Beijing for the 2026 Capacity Building Workshop for Chinese and International Engineers (Green Building).
In this episode of Voices of Engineers, we step into the shoes of an Indonesian engineer to witness how cutting-edge green building practices and smart technologies are shaping modern infrastructure.