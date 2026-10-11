China expresses sympathies to Panama over 7.6-magnitude earthquake

China expresses sympathies to the Panamanian government and people in the affected region, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Saturday after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck Panama.



As of now, there is no report of casualties involving Chinese nationals in the earthquake, the spokesperson confirmed.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Embassy in Panama will continue to closely monitor the situation and promptly provide necessary assistance to Chinese nationals in need, the spokesperson said, reminding Chinese nationals in Panama to take precautions against secondary hazards caused by the earthquake.

