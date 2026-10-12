Botswana aims to strengthen, deepen ties with China, says Botswanan president

Botswanan President Duma Gideon Boko speaks at an exclusive interview with Xinhua in Gaborone, Botswana, Oct. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

The Botswana-China relationship is "deep and strong," and Botswana looks forward to deepening bilateral cooperation in trade, the digital economy, renewable energy and other fields, Botswanan President Duma Gideon Boko has said.In an interview with Xinhua ahead of his first state visit to China since taking office, Boko said that the two sides have maintained "very good, very strong, (and) mutually beneficial diplomatic relationship" for many years."China has, over those years, provided immense development assistance to the Republic of Botswana," he said, noting that Botswana looks forward to benefiting from Chinese expertise, including that of companies already operating in Botswana."We look forward to broadening and deepening that presence, and inviting others that will participate in mega projects in Botswana," he said.Botswana is also looking to deepen the trade relationship with China in other ways, including partnering with Chinese companies which "have done massive investment in research and development in relation to beneficiation," Boko said, adding that it would "enable Botswana to become a manufacturer and, therefore, serve the Chinese market even better."From May 1 this year, China extended zero-tariff treatment to all 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic ties. Regarding the measure as "a very welcome and laudable step by the Chinese government," Boko said that it has opened up "what is a 1.4 billion market in terms of consumer base to African products.""It makes the trade relations between Africa and China seamless, and will help our economies," he said. "But more importantly, with regard to Botswana, we will be concluding agreements that will enable our citrus produce to enter China under the no-tariff arrangement, which is massive as a benefit to our country."On digitalization and economic diversification, Boko said that Botswana looks forward to benefiting from the Chinese expertise. "China has the ability, the strength, and the capability ... to deploy those capabilities in Botswana for the benefit of the economy of Botswana, and the broader economy of the SADC (Southern African Development Community) region and the African continent," he said.The Botswanan president also said that China's development experience in renewable energy, energy storage, power infrastructure and other green industries is exactly what Botswana needs, adding that his country is open to Chinese businesses."We are looking forward to meeting those companies, (and) giving them facts about the country and the opportunities, so that they can then choose to deploy their expertise and technologies in the country," he said."We certainly look forward to working with China in these regards, and it basically is a matter of building upon a foundation, a very firm and strong foundation that already exists," he added.