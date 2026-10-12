Chinese robot upstart sets goal of selling at least 10,000 humanoid robots by 2030

Dozens of UBTECH industrial humanoid robots carry out training tasks at a smart factory in the Qianwan New Area in Ningbo, East China's Zhejiang Province, on March 1, 2025. Photo: VCG

Chinese humanoid robot maker UBTECH has set up a joint venture (JV) with a real estate company recently, planning to sell at least 10,000 humanoid robots by 2030, as the JV aims to promote the large-scale application of embodied intelligence in real-world scenarios, the Global Times learned on Monday.Under the cooperation plan, the JV set up by Shenzhen-based UBTECH and C&D Inc, a Chinese service-oriented enterprise specializing in supply chain operations and real estate development based in Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province, will serve as the operating entity of the "UBTECH Ecological Technology Center Fujian Headquarters."The two companies will carry out robot application cooperation in supply chain operations and real estate development, focusing on C&D Inc's core business segments.For example, they will promote the deployment of robots in scenarios such as logistics and warehousing, security inspection, and urban public space services, while also exploring supply chain finance support solutions to lower the threshold for large-scale application, according to a statement UBTECH sent to the Global Times on Monday.In terms of market expansion, the two sides will combine C&D Inc's industrial channel advantages with UBTECH's technological and product capabilities to jointly advance the sales target of 10,000 units. The broader goal is to promote the accelerated transition of humanoid robots from demonstration applications to large-scale deployment, the statement noted.The headquarter in Fujian will undertake regional industrial coordination, resource integration, and ecosystem service functions, integrating capabilities such as operation and maintenance support, talent training, scenario-based application R&D, equipment sharing, leasing and sales, and event operations, so as to build a one-stop industrial service platform, the statement said.The sales goal of 10,000 units comes as China's humanoid robotic industry moves from labs to real-world applications.Pang Jianxin, vice president of UBTECH, told the Global Times in an earlier interview that Chinese humanoid robot companies have taken the global lead in applications, thanks to the diverse and rich real-world scenarios accumulated across China over the past 10 to 20 years. He also highlighted a number of advantages China possess in robotics, including supply chain, manufacturing capacity, rich talents as well as research and development strength."Humanoid robots could be applied in industrial manufacturing, public commercial services, as well as homes, where they would focus more on providing companionship and emotional value," Pang said.He predicted that industrial scenarios may be the first to see large-scale application in China, as it not only addresses potential labor shortage but also could significantly improve efficiency.In August, China's industrial robot output reached 96,200 units, representing a year-on-year increase of 34.6 percent, marking a new monthly high for the year. From January to August, production totaled 729,000 units, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed. Some industry reports estimate that China's full-year robot production will likely exceed 1 million units for the first time this year.Global Times