Chinese vice premier meets Cook in Beijing, as Apple ‘full of confidence’ in long-term growth in China

An Apple store in Shanghai Photo: VCG
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with executive chairman of Apple's board of directors Tim Cook in Beijing on Monday, according to the Xinhua News Agency.
During the meeting, He said that effectively implementing the consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries and building a constructive relationship of strategic stability based on respect, fairness and reciprocity are conducive to the stability and development of the economies of both countries and the world at large, and will provide multinational enterprises with stable expectations and a favorable business environment.
He welcomed technology companies from all countries, including Apple, to continue deepening mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation with China and to share development opportunities brought by Chinese modernization, Xinhua reported.
For his part, Cook said that Apple is full of confidence in its long-term development in China and will play a bridging role in enhancing communication between the business communities of the two countries, contributing more to the stable and sound development of China-US economic and trade relations, according to Xinhua.
According to domestic media reports, Cook arrived in Guangzhou
, South China's Guangdong Province, on Saturday for his first trip to China since stepping down as Apple CEO on September 1.
"Great to be back in China! Incredible to experience Guangzhou's Wing Chun martial arts for the first time through the lens of iPhone 18 Pro," Cook wrote on his Sina Weibo account on Saturday.
On Sunday, he visited the set of a Wing Chun martial arts short film shot entirely on the company's latest iPhone 18 Pro, then met Guangdong Governor Meng Fanli, according to Guangdong local media reports.
His Beijing trip is also reportedly linked to the 27th annual meeting of the Advisory Committee of Tsinghua University's School of Economics and Management, scheduled to be held in Beijing from October 13 to 14. Cook has served as chairman of the committee since 2019.
Cook has visited China frequently over the years, including during his tenure as Apple CEO from 2011. Although he has stepped down as chief executive, he remains closely engaged with Apple's business in China, which remains a crucial market for the company.
Coinciding with Cook's arrival, Apple chief operating officer Sabih Khan visited Foxconn's Zhengzhou technology park on Sunday — days before pre-orders open for Apple's first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, to inspect the foldable display production line and iPhone 18 Pro-related processes, thepaper.cn reported.
Apple reported revenue of $109.42 billion for its fiscal 2026 third quarter that ended on June 27, up 16 percent year-on-year, setting a record for a June quarter. Revenue in the China region rose 22 percent to $18.82 billion during the period.
Global Times