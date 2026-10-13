Xi proposes principles for constructive participation in settling Africa's hotspot issues

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday put forward four principles for the constructive participation of all parties in the settlement of hotspot issues in Africa, during his meeting with President of the Council of Ministers of Togo Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, who is on an official visit to China.



First, adhering to the principle of "Africa-led." The African people are the true masters of Africa and should play a central role in regional affairs, Xi said.



Second, upholding fairness and justice. All participating parties should abide by the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries concerned, he noted.



Third, promoting ceasing hostilities for peace. Wars and unilateral sanctions cannot fundamentally resolve conflicts between countries. It is imperative to uphold mutual respect, conduct extensive consultations, seek common ground while shelving differences, and practice mutual understanding and accommodation.



Fourth, addressing both symptoms and root causes. Efforts should focus on immediate security while planning for long-term development, Xi said.

