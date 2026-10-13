China, Botswana establish comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan hold a welcome ceremony for Botswana's President Duma Gideon Boko and his wife Kaone Boko in the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 13, 2026. Xi held talks with Boko, who is on a state visit to China, after the welcome ceremony in Beijing on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

During their talks in Beijing on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Botswana's President Duma Gideon Boko announced the elevation of bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with Botswana's President Duma Gideon Boko, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Botswana's President Duma Gideon Boko in the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 13, 2026. Xi held talks with Boko, who is on a state visit to China, in Beijing on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Botswana's President Duma Gideon Boko in the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 13, 2026. Xi held talks with Boko, who is on a state visit to China, in Beijing on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Botswana's President Duma Gideon Boko in the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 13, 2026. Xi held talks with Boko, who is on a state visit to China, in Beijing on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)