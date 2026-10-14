No one can benefit from mainland development while colluding with ‘Taiwan independence’ forces: spokesperson

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council

No one can benefit from the mainland's development while colluding with "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, a mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday, while condemning the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for threatening and intimidating Taiwan entertainers who express patriotism.On Wednesday, the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office held a regular press conference, where spokesperson Chen Binhua was asked to comment on reports that Taiwan regional entertainer Kevin Tsai Kang-yong attended an event marking the opening of the campaign headquarters of Shen Po-yang, the DPP's candidate for Taipei mayor.Chen said Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and upholding the one-China principle is a prevailing consensus of the international community and the shared political foundation for compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Straits."The actions of Shen Po-yang, a diehard 'Taiwan independence' separatist, are well known. All forms of separatist activities seeking 'Taiwan independence' seriously undermine the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation, and we firmly oppose them," Chen said."We have always respected and safeguarded Taiwan compatriots' legitimate freedom of speech and expression. But there is no room for ambiguity on matters of fundamental principle. Safeguarding national reunification and opposing 'Taiwan independence' represent the shared will of all Chinese people. No individual or force can benefit from the mainland's development while colluding with 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces and playing a double game," the spokesperson said.During the press conference, the spokesperson was also asked to comment on report that during the National Day holidays, several Taiwan entertainers posted messages expressing their best wishes for the motherland, prompting Taiwan region's so-called "mainland affairs council" to set out what it called "two red lines." Well-known Taiwan regional entertainer Nicky Wu also had a public appearance on the island canceled after expressing his best wishes for the motherland at Tiananmen Square.Chen said Taiwan is part of China, and it is only natural for Taiwan compatriots to express their patriotism spontaneously."Taiwan entertainers' National Day wishes for the motherland and expressions of patriotism reflect their heartfelt feelings, and we fully welcome them. The DPP authorities have repeatedly threatened and intimidated Taiwan entertainers and engaged in 'green terror,' seriously hurting Taiwan compatriots' feelings toward the Chinese nation. Such actions have no public support," he said.Global Times