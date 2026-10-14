Chinese companies provide reliable products, solutions to meet rising global demand for computing power and electricity: GAC official

People learn about a floating wind power facility at the 2026 China International Big Data Industry Expo in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 28, 2026. The expo kicked off here on Friday, showcasing the cutting-edge technologies in several key sectors including computing power infrastructure, data supply, model-driven innovation, security safeguards, and intelligent experiences. Photo: Xinhua

China, relying on its complete industrial system and scientific and technological innovation capability, provides solid support for meeting the growing global demand for computing power and electricity, Wang Jun, deputy head of China's General Administration of Customs (GAC) said on Wednesday.In terms of computing power, in the first three quarters of this year, China's export of integrated circuits or semiconductors increased by 99.1 percent, export of computer parts and accessories increased by 2.1 times, and export of storage components such as solid-state drives increased by 1.3 times, ensuring the stable supply of intermediate products in the global computing power industry chain. Exports of data processing equipment such as servers rose by 7.2 percent, helping advance global computing power infrastructure development, Wang said.In terms of electricity, exports of relevant products made marked progress in the first three quarters, Wang noted.Regarding new energy, exports of photovoltaic products increased by 10.3 percent, and wind turbines and their components increased by 22.4 percent, continuously filling the gap in global clean energy supply; in the power transmission sector, exports of wires and cables increased by 28.1 percent, and transformers increased by 22.5 percent; in the energy storage sector, exports of various types of batteries increased by 34.8 percent, reaching more than 200 countries and regions worldwide, according to Wang.Wang said that from high-speed optical communication modules with the size of a fingernail to AI computing server cabinets weighing tons, from a single household electrical wire to ultra-high-voltage converter transformers used for long-distance, large-capacity power transmission, from portable power banks to large-scale energy storage equipment, and from individual batteries to containerized integrated energy storage systems, many Chinese enterprises are providing practical, mature, and reliable Chinese products, Chinese experience, and Chinese solutions for global computing power development, stable grid operation, and secure electricity supply.China's goods trade rose by 18.8 percent year-on-year to reach 39.94 trillion yuan ($5.96 trillion) in the first three quarters of this year, the fastest growth for the period in nearly five years, with monthly trade in September surpassing the 5-trillion-yuan mark for the first time, the GAC said on Wednesday.Global Times