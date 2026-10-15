New China-DPRK border bridge over Yalu River opens to traffic

An opening ceremony is held for a new bridge across the Yalu River, the border river of China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on Oct. 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

An opening ceremony is held for a new bridge across the Yalu River, the border river of China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on Oct. 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 15, 2026 shows a new bridge across the Yalu River, the border river of China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). The opening ceremony for the new China-DPRK border bridge over Yalu River was held on Thursday. (Photo: Xinhua)

The new China-DPRK Yalu River bridge officially opened to traffic on Thursday, with both sides jointly holding an opening ceremony on this cross-border artery.The cable-stayed bridge over the Yalu River serves as a cross-border transport link between the city of Dandong in northeast China's Liaoning Province and the city of Sinuiju in North Pyongan Province in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).The double-pylon and double-cable-plane bridge features a 28.5-meter-wide deck designed with four lanes for two-way traffic, while its water navigation clearance is designed for vessels of up to the 3,000-tonne class.The new bridge will further facilitate trade and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.China and the DPRK are friendly neighbors connected by mountains and rivers, and the new bridge is an important facility for connectivity between the two countries, Mao noted at a regular press briefing.Dandong boasts China's largest border trade port with the DPRK. Before the new road bridge, the Yalu River Bridge, also known as the China-DPRK Friendship Bridge, served as a combined road-rail bridge. The old one, however, could only accommodate trucks weighing no more than 20 tonnes for one-way road traffic.China and the DPRK in 2010 agreed to build a new road bridge downstream from the old one.