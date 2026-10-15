China opposes trade protectionism, vows firm response to measures harming its interests: MOFCOM on US-led ‘overcapacity’ narrative and curbs

He Yadong, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

A spokesperson of Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday that China would respond firmly and take necessary measures if relevant economies use the excuse of so-called overcapacity to adopt measures that harm China's interests in response to a question regarding potential restrictive measures on Chinese products after US-led joint statement on structural overcapacity.China has repeatedly made its position clear: it opposes attempts by certain countries to politicize economic and trade issues and pursue trade protectionism under the pretext of so-called overcapacity, spokesperson He Yadong said.Global Times