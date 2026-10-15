BUSINESS / ECONOMY
China opposes trade protectionism, vows firm response to measures harming its interests: MOFCOM on US-led ‘overcapacity’ narrative and curbs
By Global Times Published: Oct 15, 2026 04:11 PM
He Yadong, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

He Yadong, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce Photo: Yin Yeping/GT


A spokesperson of Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday that China would respond firmly and take necessary measures if relevant economies use the excuse of so-called overcapacity to adopt measures that harm China's interests in response to a question regarding potential restrictive measures on Chinese products after US-led joint statement on structural overcapacity. 

China has repeatedly made its position clear: it opposes attempts by certain countries to politicize economic and trade issues and pursue trade protectionism under the pretext of so-called overcapacity, spokesperson He Yadong said. 

Global Times


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