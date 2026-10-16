Why has 'China Haul' become new buzzword on social media worldwide?

Foreign tourists buy handheld camera equipment at a flagship store of DJI in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

More and more foreign visitors are arriving in China with empty suitcases and returning home with bags full of Chinese goods. What is behind this trend? British YouTuber Elliot Page offered a glimpse of the appeal with a shopping vlog filmed in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Exploring Chinese sportswear brands such as Li-Ning and Anta, Page was impressed not only by their affordability, but also by their design and quality.Sportswear is just the tip of the iceberg. As "China Haul" gains traction on social media worldwide, an increasing number of international visitors are traveling to China not only to explore its attractions, but also to discover and shop for products that catch their eye.In the first seven months of 2026, people from overseas spent 263.6 billion yuan (about 39 billion U.S. dollars) in China, an increase of 27.8 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Commerce.What is drawing international consumers to Chinese goods?The growing appeal of homegrown Chinese brands is giving international consumers more reasons to take notice. "Chinese products, like clothes, accessories and daily necessities, are not only competitively priced, but also feature trendy designs that are hard to find in stores in my home country," said Carlos Alvarado, an international student from Guatemala, now a seasoned shopper in China.An increasingly visitor-friendly shopping environment is making it easier for international tourists to spend in China. Visa-free entry arrangements and expanded departure tax refund services have further enhanced the country's appeal as a shopping destination.From sprawling shopping malls and efficient delivery services to delivery robots that bring orders right to hotel doors, China offers a seamless shopping experience that lowers the barriers for foreign visitors. "Foreign tourists now account for 30 percent of our daily customer flow," said Zhou Man, manager of a Xiaomi store in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.Chinese cultural products are broadening the appeal of shopping in China, giving visitors more opportunities to connect purchases with the stories and creativity behind them.From globally popular designer toys such as Labubu to the animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2, Chinese cultural products are capturing international attention. As international audiences become more familiar with Chinese cultural creations, shopping in China can offer another way to discover the country's contemporary culture and everyday life.China Haul, at its core, reflects a simple shift: foreign visitors are discovering China's global appeal firsthand, exploring its products and brands for themselves rather than relying on secondhand impressions. By sharing their shopping finds online, they are introducing the world to a more diverse and appealing side of China.