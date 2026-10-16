Xi congratulates Hunan University on its centenary

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday extended congratulations to faculty, students and alumni of Hunan University as it marks its 100th anniversary.



Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a congratulatory letter to the university.



Xi urged the university to carry forward fine revolutionary traditions, continue to elevate the quality and levels of its teaching, and strive to nurture more talent who can apply their knowledge to practical affairs, so as to make new contributions to building China into an education powerhouse and advancing Chinese modernization.



Founded in 1926, Hunan University has nurtured a wealth of outstanding talent over the past century.

