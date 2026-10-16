Chinese navy hospital ship arrives in Cote d'Ivoire on medical mission

Local honor guards welcome the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy hospital ship Auspicious Ark upon its arrival in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, Oct. 14, 2026. Auspicious Ark arrived in Abidjan, the economic capital of Cote d'Ivoire, on Wednesday to begin a friendly visit and provide medical services, marking the first visit by a Chinese naval hospital ship to the country. The hospital ship, which is carrying out Mission Harmony-2026, docked at Abidjan at about 10:00 a.m. local time (1000 GMT). (Photo by Yvan Sonh/Xinhua)

The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy hospital ship Auspicious Ark arrived in Abidjan, the economic capital of Cote d'Ivoire, on Wednesday to begin a friendly visit and provide medical services, marking the first visit by a Chinese naval hospital ship to the country.The hospital ship, which is carrying out Mission Harmony-2026, docked at Abidjan at about 10:00 a.m. local time (1000 GMT).Ivorian military and government officials, China's ambassador to Cote d'Ivoire, the defense attache and embassy staff, as well as representatives of the Chinese community and Chinese enterprises welcomed the ship at the port.On board, Chinese naval personnel and civilian staff stood in formation and waved to the welcoming crowd at the port.At the welcoming ceremony, local residents held banners and waved the national flags of China and Cote d'Ivoire to welcome the Chinese naval hospital ship. After the ceremony, the Chief of Staff of the Ivorian Navy boarded the Auspicious Ark and toured the hospital ship.During the seven-day visit, the hospital ship will provide medical treatment for local patients aboard the vessel, while medical personnel will visit the Abidjan Military Hospital and a local university, among other places, for medical exchanges and medical services.The mission will also organize a deck reception to strengthen friendship and mutual trust with the Ivorian side.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy hospital ship Auspicious Ark arrives in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, Oct. 14, 2026. Auspicious Ark arrived in Abidjan, the economic capital of Cote d'Ivoire, on Wednesday to begin a friendly visit and provide medical services, marking the first visit by a Chinese naval hospital ship to the country. The hospital ship, which is carrying out Mission Harmony-2026, docked at Abidjan at about 10:00 a.m. local time (1000 GMT). (Photo by Yvan Sonh/Xinhua)

China and Cote d'Ivoire established diplomatic relations in March 1983 and formally established a strategic partnership in September 2024.