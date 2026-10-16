Chinese FM slams Japan’s growing nuclear ambitions after Takaichi hints at exceptions to non-nuclear principles

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Relevant remarks once again exposed the Japanese authorities’ growing nuclear ambitions, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday, responding to remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at a House of Representatives Budget Committee session on October 14. Takaichi claimed there was “still room for discussion” over former foreign minister Katsuya Okada’s suggestion that, under exceptional circumstances, US forces could be allowed to bring nuclear weapons into Japan, implying possible exceptions to Japan’s Three Non-Nuclear Principles.Japan’s current government is disregarding its international non-proliferation obligations and seeking a gradual “loosening of nuclear restraints” by strengthening extended deterrence arrangements with allies, seeking to abandon the Three Non-Nuclear Principles, introducing nuclear-powered submarines and even pursuing the deployment of nuclear weapons in Japan, Mao said. Such moves would seriously threaten peace and stability in Asia and beyond, Mao said.The reporter also noted that, in response to a proposal by the Japan Innovation Party to introduce nuclear-powered submarines, Takaichi claimed Japan would conduct concrete and realistic discussions.Mao stressed that there was no room for “discussion” when it comes to upholding the postwar international order and fulfilling international obligations. She urged Japan to face the concerns of the international community, deeply reflect on the historical crimes of Japanese militarism, completely abandon attempts at “remilitarization” and nuclear armament, and avoid once again placing itself in opposition to the international community.Also on Friday, Mao was also asked to comment on Japan’s discussions over introducing nuclear-powered submarines, and about remarks by Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who claimed Japan possesses neither nuclear weapons nor strategic bombers, while China has both and yet criticizes Japan.Mao said Japan was a defeated country in World War II and a non-nuclear-weapon state party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. Japan must not breach its exclusively defense-oriented policy and must not possess nuclear weapons, as these are obligations under international law.“On issues of history and law, Japanese politicians need to brush up on their lessons,” Mao said.Global Times