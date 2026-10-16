Chinese commerce ministry warns EU against seeking gains through pressuring, urges joint efforts for stable trade ties





The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

A spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce on Friday said claims that EU pressure on China in hybrid vehicle talks had paid off were groundless, warning that the EU should not imagine it can gain benefits through pressure, still less underestimate China’s resolve and ability to safeguard its interests.The spokesperson made the remarks at a press conference on Friday in response to a question citing media reports that the EU believes its pressure on China in hybrid vehicle talks has paid off and plans to impose restrictions in more sectors. The question also noted that a recent EU summit proposed a “two-track” approach toward China, combining continued intensive consultations with tougher restrictions, potentially including the use of the Anti-Coercion Instrument.The understanding reached between China and the EU on hybrid vehicles, in line with the three principles agreed by both sides — compliance with WTO rules, a fact-based approach and non-discrimination — is reciprocal and mutually beneficial, the spokesperson said. It has safeguarded the concrete interests of Chinese companies, addressed the EU’s concerns and prevented an escalation in bilateral trade frictions.The purpose of China-EU economic and trade consultations is to properly resolve differences through dialogue and consultation while accommodating each other’s concerns, the spokesperson said, adding that both sides must demonstrate sincerity in resolving problems.The spokesperson urged the EU to work with China to promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral economic and trade relations.Global Times