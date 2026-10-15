BUSINESS / ECONOMY
China-EU understanding on hybrid cars mutually beneficial, safeguards Chinese firms’ interests: MOFCOM
By Global Times Published: Oct 15, 2026 04:38 PM
MOFCOM spokesperson He Yadong Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

MOFCOM spokesperson He Yadong Photo: Yin Yeping/GT



The understanding reached by China and the EU on hybrid vehicles is reciprocal and mutually beneficial, He Yadong, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce, said on Thursday, in responding to a question about understanding reached by the two sides on hybrid vehicles during recent talks.

The understanding is grounded in three principles that both sides have emphasized and affirmed within the framework of WTO rules - namely, compliance throughout the entire process, respect for facts, and non-discrimination, He noted.

"The consensus has effectively safeguarded the practical interests of Chinese companies and averted an escalation of trade friction between China and the EU," the spokesperson said.

This fully shows that consultations between China and the EU conducted on the basis of a rules-based consensus can not only resolve problems but also deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and steer China-EU trade toward a better balance and continued growth, He added.




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