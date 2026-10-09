Chinese Mission to EU firmly opposes European Parliament report, urges respect for China's core interests

China EU Photo:VCG

A spokesperson for the Chinese Mission to the European Union (EU) on Friday expressed strong dissatisfaction with and firm opposition to the European Parliament's October 7 report on EU-China political relations, urging the EU to respect China's core interests and major concerns and stop interfering in China's internal affairs.The EU report is rife with ideological bias against China and contains erroneous claims, making unwarranted accusations regarding issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao, Xinjiang, Xizang, and human rights, while grossly interfering in China's internal affairs, the spokesperson said in a statement.The EU report also advocates for the politicization of economic and trade issues and the overstretching of the concept of security in such matters. China has lodged solemn representations with the EU, according to the spokesperson.Noting that China-EU relations are at an important stage of development, the spokesperson said maintaining the sound and stable development of bilateral relations serves the common interests of both sides.China urges the EU to uphold its commitment to treating China as a partner, keep cooperation as the defining feature of bilateral relations, earnestly respect China's core interests and major concerns, stop interfering in China's internal affairs, refrain from inciting confrontation, and take concrete actions to safeguard the overall China-EU relationship, the spokesperson noted.Global Times