Global People Annual Gala held in Sichuan

The 2026 Global People Annual Gala was held on Friday in Bazhong, Southwest China's Sichuan Province.About 200 participants, including relevant representatives from the People's Daily, Sichuan provincial and Bazhong municipal authorities, as well as representatives from all walks of life, attended the event.Participants exchanged views on forging ahead on the Long March of the new era.This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese Workers' and Peasants' Red Army's Long March. Every generation has its own Long March to undertake, and every generation must walk its own path well.This year's gala, held at the beginning of the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-30), aimed to explore how to transform the revolutionary spirit into a driving force for concrete action, and how to consolidate foundations by upholding fundamental principles while breaking new ground through innovation.Bridging history and the present, and connecting science and technology with the humanities, participants shared their personal experiences to illustrate those breakthroughs in major national technological projects, the rise of emerging industries, the continuation of revolutionary traditions and the revitalization of traditional culture do not happen overnight. Rather, they require sustained efforts and dedication from generation to generation.During the sub-forum sessions, guests held discussions on topics including "the sodium-ion battery revolution and the energy answer to new quality productive forces" and "the distinctive industrial cluster for the low-altitude economy and future industries."Organized by Global People, a magazine published under the People's Daily, the Global People Annual Gala was launched in 2019 and has been held seven times to date.Global Times