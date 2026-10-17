‘An affront to historical justice’: China strongly condemns Japan’s negative moves related to notorious Yasukuni Shrine

cover

China strongly condemns Japan’s latest negative moves related to the notorious Yasukuni Shrine, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Japan said on Saturday, warning that Japanese politicians’ actions reveal their true intention to cover up Japan’s wartime crimes, distort historical facts and pave the way for accelerating remilitarization.The spokesperson made the remarks in response to a question about the Japanese leader making ritual offerings to the war shrine and certain cabinet members and lawmakers visiting the shrine.During WWII, Japan launched the war of aggression and committed horrendous crimes. The so-called Yasukuni war shrine is a spiritual tool and symbol of Japanese militarism. It honors 14 convicted Class-A war criminals directly responsible for the war of aggression, the spokesperson noted.The spokesperson stressed that no pretext whatsoever can hide the Japanese politicians’ true intention to change the verdict on the war criminals, cover up Japan’s war crimes, distort the historical facts, and pave the way for accelerating remilitarization.“The relevant erroneous actions are an affront to historical justice, a challenge to the foundational norms of civilization, and a provocation against the postwar international order,” the spokesperson said, adding that such behaviors have been firmly rejected by the international community.Noting that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the opening of the Tokyo Trials, the spokesperson said that to view and treat history correctly is an important prerequisite for Japan’s postwar return to the international community, the political foundation for Japan’s ties with neighboring countries, and, more importantly, a key measure of Japan’s commitment to peaceful development.The spokesperson solemnly urged the Japanese side to seriously reflect on its history of aggression, face up to its war crimes, exercise prudence in words and deeds on issues related to the Yasukuni war shrine, and make a clean break with militarism. Japan should earn trust from its Asian neighbors and the rest of the world with concrete actions, the spokesperson said.Global Times