Taiwan residents' trips to mainland rise nearly 20 pct in first eight months

Taiwan residents made more than 2.49 million trips to the Chinese mainland in the first eight months of 2026, up 19.63 percent year on year, according to the island's tourism department.



The mainland remained Taiwan residents' second-most popular outbound travel destination in the eight months, according to the department's latest figures.



Monthly trips to the mainland exceeded 300,000 from March through August, with double-digit year-on-year growth recorded in each month.



Overall outbound trips by Taiwan residents grew 15.24 percent in the first eight months, indicating that travel to the mainland expanded faster than outbound travel overall.



Travel preferences vary across generations, according to Sun, a student at Taiwan Normal University. Older travelers often join group tours to destinations such as Xinjiang and Yunnan known for picturesque landscapes, while younger people favor independent trips to cities such as Chongqing and Shanghai, sometimes inspired by posts on Xiaohongshu, a lifestyle-focused social media platform.



"People around me are traveling to the mainland more often, and many are happy to post photos and share their experiences on social media," Sun said.



A Taipei resident also surnamed Sun, who has visited the mainland several times, cited the shared language, convenient transportation, and cultural similarities as reasons for returning.



Tsai Tsung-yu, chairman of Taiwan-based Yu Sheng International Travel Service Co. Ltd., confirmed that his company's group tours to the mainland increased this year.



He attributed the destination's appeal to its varied landscapes and diverse food culture, which offer Taiwan travelers a broad range of experiences.

