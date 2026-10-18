Djibouti, Republic of the Congo foreign ministers to visit China, underscoring deepening China-Africa cooperation: expert

Closer cooperation. Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

The foreign ministers of Djibouti and the Republic of the Congo are set to begin official visits to China on Monday. A Chinese expert said the visits uncerscore deepening China-Africa cooperation in security, infrastructure and economic development, help drive Africa's economic growth and strengthen solidarity among Global South countries amid rising geopolitical tensions.Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Djibouti Abdoulkader Houssein Omar will pay an official visit to China from October 19 to 25, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday, per Xinhua News Agency.Minister of Foreign Affairs, La Francophonie and Congolese Abroad of the Republic of the Congo Constant-Serge Bounda will pay an official visit to China from October 19 to 25, the spokesperson said.According to the spokesperson, the two foreign ministers are at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.Amid rising protectionism, unilateralism and intensifying geopolitical competition, China-Africa relations play an increasingly important role in boosting confidence among developing countries and setting an example for Global South cooperation, Song Wei, a professor at the School of International Relations and Diplomacy at Beijing Foreign Studies University, told the Global Times.In the security sphere, China is expected to deepen cooperation with Djibouti in capacity building, military training and information sharing, helping strengthen the country's security capabilities and contribute to regional stability, Song said.Meanwhile, China will continue to expand cooperation with African countries in infrastructure and mineral resources, encouraging more Chinese investment and cross-border infrastructure projects to promote regional economic integration and inject fresh momentum into Africa's development, Song noted.This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and African nations. Over the past seven decades, the friendship has been passed down from generation to generation, and bilateral ties have achieved leapfrog development, per Xinhua.Over the past year, China has intensified practical cooperation with African partners under the Belt and Road Initiative.China has carried out upgrades and renovations at the old Nacala Port in Mozambique, renewed the technical service agreement for the Addis Ababa-Djibouti Railway, and completed track-laying for Africa's first heavy-haul desert railway, further strengthening the continent's connectivity foundations.In 2025, China and the Republic of the Congo upgraded bilateral ties to a high-level community with a shared future.President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso said that the elevation of bilateral relations has established a new framework for common prosperity and development of the two countries.Amid intensifying global geopolitical competition, China-Africa cooperation could help Global South countries build consensus, strengthen strategic mutual trust and explore independent development paths through deeper economic and development cooperation, said Song.The expert noted that China-Africa cooperation rests on strong economic complementarities, shared aspirations for modernization and independent development, and longstanding friendship. These factors have provided a solid foundation for further deepening practical cooperation between the two sides.