Chinese premier arrives in Tajikistan for official visit, SCO meeting

Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived in Dushanbe on Sunday for an official visit to Tajikistan and to attend the 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) at the invitation of Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda.



China and Tajikistan are good neighbors, good friends, and good partners, Li said, noting that bilateral relations have developed rapidly in recent years, with fruitful cooperation across various fields that brings tangible benefits to the people of both countries.



In May this year, the two heads of state held a meeting in Beijing and drew up a blueprint for deepening China-Tajikistan relations, Li noted.



China is ready to work with Tajikistan to carry forward their traditional friendship, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, jointly promote the development and prosperity of the two countries, and better benefit the people of both nations, he said.



Li said China looks forward to working with all parties of the SCO to implement the outcomes of the Bishkek summit, ensure the complete success of the upcoming SCO prime ministers' meeting, promote cooperation in various fields to achieve new progress, and bring benefits to the people of all countries in the region.



Rasulzoda and other senior government officials greeted Li at the Dushanbe International Airport, and a welcome ceremony was held in his honor.



Li traveled to Dushanbe after concluding his official visit to Uzbekistan.

