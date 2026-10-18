17th Media Forum China-Germany held in Heidelberg, stressing media role in strengthening China-Germany relations

The 17th Media Forum China-Germany hosted by the Global Times is held in Heidelberg, Germany, from October 14 to 16, 2026.

The 17th Media Forum China-Germany, hosted by the Global Times, was held in Heidelberg, Germany, from October 14 to 16. The forum serves as an important platform for strengthening media ties, fostering mutual understanding and exploring how the press can contribute to the healthy and stable development of China-Germany relations.Senior journalists, leaders of major media organizations, and experts and scholars from China and Germany, gathered on the banks of the Neckar River for in-depth discussions on 10 topics, including China-Germany relations, global security, artificial intelligence governance, economic and trade cooperation, green development, global governance and media responsibility. They actively explored shared interests between China and Germany in areas such as trade and investment, technological development, green development and media cooperation, seeking new approaches to deepening mutual understanding and cooperation amid a complex international landscape.Changes in the global landscape unseen in a century are accelerating now, while challenges such as geopolitical conflicts and trade protectionism are becoming increasingly intertwined. As two of the world's major economies, China and Germany maintain close ties in trade and investment, science and technology, and the green transition. Their bilateral relationship is important not only to the development of the two countries, but also to China-Europe cooperation and global economic stability. Against the backdrop of a complex and changing international situation and persistent differences in perceptions, strengthening direct dialogue and fostering mutual understanding and trust have become particularly important.In February, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visited China with a business delegation. The leaders of the two countries exchanged views on China-Germany relations, international and regional issues, and economic policies. Both sides agreed to promote the continuous new development of the all-round strategic partnership, promote dialogue and cooperation and uphold multilateralism and free trade. The bilateral relationship not only bears on the interests of both countries, but also has significant impact on Europe and the world.Subsequently, several German ministers visited China in succession, sustaining the momentum of high-level exchanges and advancing deeper cooperation. At the second meeting of the China-EU Trade and Investment Consultation Mechanism, held from October 8 to 9 in Beijing, China and the EU reached a 16-point consensus covering trade and investment, export controls, intellectual property rights and World Trade Organization (WTO) reform during high-level talks in Beijing on Thursday and Friday, marking concrete progress in efforts to manage bilateral economic differences.Against this backdrop, the 17th Media Forum China-Germany aims to further strengthen the role of the media in both countries as a bridge for communication. Through face-to-face exchanges, it seeks to enhance mutual understanding and trust, objectively present areas of consensus and differences between the two sides on major international issues, and expand opportunities for cooperation between Chinese and German media through mutual respect and candid dialogue. It also provides a platform for bringing the peoples of the two countries closer together and bridging gaps in mutual perceptions.In his opening remarks, Bai Long, deputy editor-in-chief of the Global Times, said that the Media Forum China-Germany has been held for 17 sessions and that cooperation between China and Germany has long been characterized by deeply interconnected interests, with each side having a stake in the other. In his view, the pens and cameras in the hands of media professionals can create divergent perceptions, but they can also build bridges of understanding.Bai called for diverse perspectives to be tested and refined through debate to produce sound insights, strengthen mutual trust between China and Germany and between China and Europe, and contribute the media community's voice of reason to the world.During the forum, discussions among Chinese and German participants addressed differences in their understanding of the international situation and industrial policies, while also examining their shared practical interests in technological innovation, the green transition and multilateral cooperation. From debates over the broader international order to specific industrial partnerships and journalistic practices, the exchanges helped clarify each side's concerns and gave more concrete meaning to the shared goal of cooperation.Since its launch in 2010, the Media Forum China-Germany has been held for 17 consecutive sessions and has gradually become an important platform for high-level dialogue and mutual understanding among major media organizations in the two countries. In the face of profound changes in the international landscape, the roundtable will continue to serve as a bridge for communication, promote deeper exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and German media, and inject more constructive momentum into the sound and stable development of bilateral relations.Meanwhile, the Global Times "Overseas China Week" photo exhibition also came to Heidelberg. During the media forum, the photo exhibition titled "Green and Innovation: China and Germany Embarking on Vibrant Future" was successfully held. The "Overseas China Week" is an international cultural communication and dialogue initiative launched by the Global Times to promote cross-cultural exchanges, mutual learning among civilizations, and media cooperation with other countries. The initiative has previously held themed exhibitions and promotional activities in Kazakhstan, Argentina, Brazil, South Korea, South Africa and Kyrgyzstan, receiving positive responses.