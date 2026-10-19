Liangzhu forum opens, highlights heritage conservation, int'l cooperation

Lina Mendoni, Minister of Culture of Greece, addresses the opening ceremony of the fourth Liangzhu Forum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 18, 2026. The fourth Liangzhu Forum opened Sunday in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, to discuss challenges in cultural heritage conservation and paths to deepen international cooperation. The year 2026 marks the 90th anniversary of the discovery of the Liangzhu ruins. Themed "Bridging the Past and the Future: Safeguarding Cultural Heritage for Our Times," the forum brings together officials, archaeologists and scholars from around the world. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)The fourth Liangzhu Forum opened Sunday in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, to discuss challenges in cultural heritage conservation and paths to deepen international cooperation.
Delegates from the National Cultural Heritage Administration of China and the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property shake hands after signing a memorandum of understanding on cooperation during the opening ceremony of the fourth Liangzhu Forum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 18, 2026. The fourth Liangzhu Forum opened Sunday in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, to discuss challenges in cultural heritage conservation and paths to deepen international cooperation. The year 2026 marks the 90th anniversary of the discovery of the Liangzhu ruins. Themed "Bridging the Past and the Future: Safeguarding Cultural Heritage for Our Times," the forum brings together officials, archaeologists and scholars from around the world. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Delegates from Alliance for Cultural Heritage in Asia and International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage sign a strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding during the opening ceremony of the fourth Liangzhu Forum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 18, 2026. The fourth Liangzhu Forum opened Sunday in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, to discuss challenges in cultural heritage conservation and paths to deepen international cooperation. The year 2026 marks the 90th anniversary of the discovery of the Liangzhu ruins. Themed "Bridging the Past and the Future: Safeguarding Cultural Heritage for Our Times," the forum brings together officials, archaeologists and scholars from around the world. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Guests attend the opening ceremony of the fourth Liangzhu Forum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 18, 2026. The fourth Liangzhu Forum opened Sunday in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, to discuss challenges in cultural heritage conservation and paths to deepen international cooperation. The year 2026 marks the 90th anniversary of the discovery of the Liangzhu ruins. Themed "Bridging the Past and the Future: Safeguarding Cultural Heritage for Our Times," the forum brings together officials, archaeologists and scholars from around the world. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Guests attend the opening ceremony of the fourth Liangzhu Forum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 18, 2026. The fourth Liangzhu Forum opened Sunday in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, to discuss challenges in cultural heritage conservation and paths to deepen international cooperation. The year 2026 marks the 90th anniversary of the discovery of the Liangzhu ruins. Themed "Bridging the Past and the Future: Safeguarding Cultural Heritage for Our Times," the forum brings together officials, archaeologists and scholars from around the world. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)