Liangzhu forum opens, highlights heritage conservation, int'l cooperation

Lina Mendoni, Minister of Culture of Greece, addresses the opening ceremony of the fourth Liangzhu Forum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 18, 2026. The fourth Liangzhu Forum opened Sunday in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, to discuss challenges in cultural heritage conservation and paths to deepen international cooperation. The year 2026 marks the 90th anniversary of the discovery of the Liangzhu ruins. Themed "Bridging the Past and the Future: Safeguarding Cultural Heritage for Our Times," the forum brings together officials, archaeologists and scholars from around the world. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

The fourth Liangzhu Forum opened Sunday in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, to discuss challenges in cultural heritage conservation and paths to deepen international cooperation.The year 2026 marks the 90th anniversary of the discovery of the Liangzhu ruins. Themed "Bridging the Past and the Future: Safeguarding Cultural Heritage for Our Times," the forum brings together officials, archaeologists and scholars from around the world.Experts and scholars will discuss topics ranging from early civilizations to archaeological research on ancient cities, with new research findings and advances also set to be unveiled, Zhang Ling, an official with China's National Cultural Heritage Administration, said at an earlier briefing.Participants will address challenges including the loss of cultural heritage, advances in technologies for protecting and utilizing cultural relics, and sustainable tourism, Zhang added.Lina Mendoni, Minister of Culture of Greece, said in a speech at the opening ceremony that people must move beyond traditional approaches and adopt adaptive, preventive and holistic management to safeguard cultural heritage."UNESCO believes that sustainable tourism can help safeguard cultural heritage by raising awareness of the importance of heritage for future generations, improving cultural understanding and strengthening local livelihoods," said Nayef Al-Fayez, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Culture, in his video speech.The forum brings together four international organizations: UNESCO, based in Paris; the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property, headquartered in Rome; the Alliance for Cultural Heritage in Asia, based in Beijing; and the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage, headquartered in Geneva.The gathering marks a step for the forum to turn into a broader venue for multilateral dialogue on cultural heritage, said Wen Dayan, another official with the National Cultural Heritage Administration.This year's event includes an opening ceremony and main forum, five sub-forums and five companion events, including an international artists' creative tour exhibition, a Liangzhu cultural and creative market, a design exhibition and international dialogues.Inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2019, the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City offer important evidence of an early regional state that flourished more than 5,000 years ago.The inaugural forum was held in Hangzhou in 2023. The fourth edition runs through Tuesday and is co-hosted by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the National Cultural Heritage Administration and the Zhejiang provincial government.

Delegates from the National Cultural Heritage Administration of China and the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property shake hands after signing a memorandum of understanding on cooperation during the opening ceremony of the fourth Liangzhu Forum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 18, 2026. The fourth Liangzhu Forum opened Sunday in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, to discuss challenges in cultural heritage conservation and paths to deepen international cooperation. The year 2026 marks the 90th anniversary of the discovery of the Liangzhu ruins. Themed "Bridging the Past and the Future: Safeguarding Cultural Heritage for Our Times," the forum brings together officials, archaeologists and scholars from around the world. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Delegates from Alliance for Cultural Heritage in Asia and International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage sign a strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding during the opening ceremony of the fourth Liangzhu Forum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 18, 2026. The fourth Liangzhu Forum opened Sunday in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, to discuss challenges in cultural heritage conservation and paths to deepen international cooperation. The year 2026 marks the 90th anniversary of the discovery of the Liangzhu ruins. Themed "Bridging the Past and the Future: Safeguarding Cultural Heritage for Our Times," the forum brings together officials, archaeologists and scholars from around the world. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Guests attend the opening ceremony of the fourth Liangzhu Forum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 18, 2026. The fourth Liangzhu Forum opened Sunday in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, to discuss challenges in cultural heritage conservation and paths to deepen international cooperation. The year 2026 marks the 90th anniversary of the discovery of the Liangzhu ruins. Themed "Bridging the Past and the Future: Safeguarding Cultural Heritage for Our Times," the forum brings together officials, archaeologists and scholars from around the world. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Guests attend the opening ceremony of the fourth Liangzhu Forum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 18, 2026. The fourth Liangzhu Forum opened Sunday in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, to discuss challenges in cultural heritage conservation and paths to deepen international cooperation. The year 2026 marks the 90th anniversary of the discovery of the Liangzhu ruins. Themed "Bridging the Past and the Future: Safeguarding Cultural Heritage for Our Times," the forum brings together officials, archaeologists and scholars from around the world. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)