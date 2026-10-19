Chinese medical team provides free consultations in southern Cameroon

This photo taken by a mobile phone on Oct. 16, 2026 shows Cameroonian Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie delivering a speech at the site of a free medical consultation campaign conducted by the 25th Chinese medical team in Meyomessala, Cameroon. The 25th Chinese medical team in Cameroon conducted a free medical consultation campaign in Meyomessala in the country's South Region from Thursday to Saturday. Cameroonian Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie visited the campaign site on Friday and praised the Chinese medical team's work in Cameroon. (The 25th Chinese medical team in Cameroon/Handout via Xinhua)The 25th Chinese medical team in Cameroon conducted a free medical consultation campaign in Meyomessala in the country's South Region from Thursday to Saturday.
A member of the 25th Chinese medical team administers acupuncture treatment to a patient in Meyomessala, Cameroon, Oct. 16, 2026. The 25th Chinese medical team in Cameroon conducted a free medical consultation campaign in Meyomessala in the country's South Region from Thursday to Saturday. Cameroonian Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie visited the campaign site on Friday and praised the Chinese medical team's work in Cameroon. (The 25th Chinese medical team in Cameroon/Handout via Xinhua)
Patients wait at the site of a free medical consultation campaign conducted by the 25th Chinese medical team in Meyomessala, Cameroon, Oct. 16, 2026. The 25th Chinese medical team in Cameroon conducted a free medical consultation campaign in Meyomessala in the country's South Region from Thursday to Saturday. Cameroonian Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie visited the campaign site on Friday and praised the Chinese medical team's work in Cameroon. (The 25th Chinese medical team in Cameroon/Handout via Xinhua)