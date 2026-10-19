Chinese medical team provides free consultations in southern Cameroon

This photo taken by a mobile phone on Oct. 16, 2026 shows Cameroonian Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie delivering a speech at the site of a free medical consultation campaign conducted by the 25th Chinese medical team in Meyomessala, Cameroon. The 25th Chinese medical team in Cameroon conducted a free medical consultation campaign in Meyomessala in the country's South Region from Thursday to Saturday. Cameroonian Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie visited the campaign site on Friday and praised the Chinese medical team's work in Cameroon. (The 25th Chinese medical team in Cameroon/Handout via Xinhua)

The 25th Chinese medical team in Cameroon conducted a free medical consultation campaign in Meyomessala in the country's South Region from Thursday to Saturday.During the three-day campaign, nearly 1,000 patients received free medical consultations and treatment in several specialties, including internal medicine, surgery, gynecology, otolaryngology, ophthalmology and acupuncture. The Chinese medical team also donated a batch of medicines to a local hospital.Cameroonian Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie visited the campaign site on Friday and praised the Chinese medical team's work in Cameroon."When a campaign like this is organized, it allows everyone to benefit from medical services free of charge. That is why I would like to thank our friends from the 25th mission for their commitment and all they do, because this is not the only place where they have been working," he said.Since 1975, China's Shanxi Province has sent 25 medical teams to Cameroon, with a cumulative total of 811 medical personnel deployments. The teams have provided medical services across the country, helping improve local access to healthcare and earning widespread recognition.

A member of the 25th Chinese medical team administers acupuncture treatment to a patient in Meyomessala, Cameroon, Oct. 16, 2026. The 25th Chinese medical team in Cameroon conducted a free medical consultation campaign in Meyomessala in the country's South Region from Thursday to Saturday. Cameroonian Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie visited the campaign site on Friday and praised the Chinese medical team's work in Cameroon. (The 25th Chinese medical team in Cameroon/Handout via Xinhua)

Patients wait at the site of a free medical consultation campaign conducted by the 25th Chinese medical team in Meyomessala, Cameroon, Oct. 16, 2026. The 25th Chinese medical team in Cameroon conducted a free medical consultation campaign in Meyomessala in the country's South Region from Thursday to Saturday. Cameroonian Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie visited the campaign site on Friday and praised the Chinese medical team's work in Cameroon. (The 25th Chinese medical team in Cameroon/Handout via Xinhua)