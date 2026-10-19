China updates UAV export controls covering 3-hour endurance, UAVs with high-capacity aerosol dispensing systems

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

China on Monday announced optimized export controls on certain UAV-related items, banning exports without authorization for products that meet specified thresholds, including autopilots, long-endurance unmanned aircraft or airships, and certain dedicated engines, according to a Monday statement released by China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM).The adjustments tighten controls on some higher-risk items while streamlining export procedures for certain products that, with technological advances, have become widely used in civilian applications.The measures cover UAV-related items with clear dual-use characteristics, a MOFCOM spokesperson said, adding that China is optimizing and adjusting the relevant measures in accordance with laws and regulations to safeguard national security and interests and fulfill international obligations including non-proliferation commitments.At the same time, China remains committed to maintaining the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains, and export license applications will be reviewed in accordance with laws and regulations, and applications that meet the relevant requirements will be approved, the spokesperson said.According to the MOFCOM statement, autopilots specially designed for UAVs are among the items that may not be exported without authorization.The export controls also cover UAVs or unmanned airships capable of controlled flight beyond the operator's natural line of sight and with a maximum endurance of three hours or more.UAVs or unmanned airships with a maximum endurance of at least 30 minutes but less than three hours, and capable of taking off and maintaining stable controlled flight in wind gusts of at least 46.3 kilometers per hour, or 25 knots, are also covered. However, exporters of such items may use a streamlined procedure, obtaining an export certificate by filing the required information before each shipment.UAVs or unmanned airships with a maximum endurance of three hours or more are also included. UAVs equipped with aerosol dispensing systems or devices with a capacity exceeding 80 liters, or designed to accommodate such systems or devices and capable of autonomous flight control and navigation, will be subject to export controls, according to the statement.Certain engines specially designed for UAVs or unmanned airships are also subject to the export controls. These include air-breathing piston or rotary internal combustion engines specially designed for flight above 15,420 meters, or 50,000 feet; aircraft engines with maximum continuous power exceeding 16 kilowatts; and turbojet engines with thrust of at least 400 newtons.The export controls also cover certain radio communication equipment specially designed for the regulated UAVs or unmanned airships, including equipment that allows a single ground station to control more than 10 aircraft.The MOFCOM spokesperson said that dynamically adjusting export control measures is a common international practice. The latest optimization of China's UAV export controls is based on recent industrial and technological developments reported by the industry, reflecting China's firm opposition to drones being illegally used for non-peaceful purposes, while also underscoring its support for Chinese companies conducting international trade and cooperation in civilian UAV applications.Global Times