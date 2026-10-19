China announces optimized export controls on certain dredger-related items, effective November 18

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

China on Monday announced optimized export controls on certain dredger-related items, including slurry pumps, dragheads and cutterheads that meet specified technical thresholds, in a move aimed at safeguarding national security and interests, according to a joint announcement by the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) and the General Administration of Customs (GAC).The measures, approved by the State Council, will take effect on November 18, 2026.Per the announcement, export controls will apply to dredger slurry pumps with an inlet diameter of at least 0.55 meters and a maximum rotational speed of no more than 400 revolutions per minute (rpm).Key components specifically designed for such pumps will also be subject to export controls, including pump casings with an inner diameter of at least 1.3 meters and impellers with a diameter of at least 1.3 meters.The export controls also cover dragheads used in trailing suction hopper dredgers with a suction pipe diameter of at least 0.55 meters, as well as cutterheads used in cutter suction dredgers with an outer cutter ring diameter of at least 2.1 meters.Exporters of the relevant items must apply for licenses from the MOFCOM in accordance with China's Export Control Law and Regulations on Export Control of Dual-Use Items.The announcement also requires exporters to accurately identify and declare controlled items, specifying their dual-use export control codes in customs declarations.For items not subject to export controls but with similar technical specifications or performance, exporters must provide detailed technical parameters to substantiate their declarations.Customs authorities may request further verification if the accuracy, completeness or authenticity of the declared information is in doubt. Shipments will not be released during the verification process, according to the announcement.On the same day, the MOFCOM said that the items covered by the latest measures have clear dual-use characteristics, and that imposing export controls in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations is consistent with international common practice and will help safeguard national security and interests, while fulfilling international obligations, including non-proliferation commitments.The ministry said China had notified relevant countries and regions with which it has established export control dialogue mechanisms before announcing the measures.As a responsible major country, China's decision to introduce or adjust relevant export controls reflects its consistent commitment to safeguarding world peace and regional stability, the ministry said.China is willing to work with other countries to maintain the stability and smooth operation of global industrial and supply chains, the MOFCOM said, adding that export license applications will be reviewed in accordance with laws and regulations, and those meeting the requirements will be approved.The ministry also said China stands ready to engage with relevant parties through bilateral export control dialogue mechanisms to exchange views on export control policies and practices, and jointly promote and facilitate compliant trade.Global Times