China to impose export controls on tunnel boring machines from Nov 18

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

China has decided to impose export controls on relevant items related to tunnel boring machines (TBMs), walking excavators and plateau-type wet shotcrete machines, in order to safeguard national security and interests, China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) and General Administration of Customs announced on Monday. The export controls will take effect on November 18.According to the announcement, items related to tunneling machines, including full-face TBMs and parts specially designed for them, have been placed under export controls.Items related to walking excavators with features such as the ability to surmount vertical obstacles over 1.2 meters in height and ford water deeper than 1.5 meters, as well as their electro-hydraulic proportional control technology for hydraulic systems, will also be subject to export controls.According to the announcement, a walking excavator refers to mechanical equipment that uses the compound movements of its working attachment, outriggers, or wheels to achieve self-propelled travel, thereby carrying out multifunctional excavation across all-terrain conditions.Plateau-type wet shotcrete machines designed for areas above 3,000 meters in altitude, with features such as a maximum engine power exceeding 75 kilowatts and torque exceeding 680 N·m, have also been placed under export controls.A plateau-type wet shotcrete machine is equipment used in plateau areas to transport mixed materials to the nozzle and, by adding air and accelerating agent, spray the materials onto the working surface, said the announcement.In addition, parts specially designed for plateau-type wet shotcrete machines, including plateau-type engines with a maximum engine power exceeding 75 kilowatts and torque exceeding 680 N·m, as well as hydraulic and pumping technologies, also fall under the items subject to export controls.Exporters shipping the above-mentioned equipment to sensitive countries and regions with which China has disputes shall apply for a license from the competent department of commerce under the State Council in accordance with relevant regulations, and may not export to those countries and regions without a license. For exports to other countries and regions around the world, the above-mentioned items originating in China may not be transferred or provided to countries and regions with which China has disputes without a license.A spokesperson from the MOFCOM noted on Monday that the items covered by the latest measures have clear dual-use characteristics, and that imposing export controls in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations is consistent with international common practice and will help safeguard national security and interests, while fulfilling international obligations, including non-proliferation commitments.As a responsible major country, China's decision to introduce or adjust relevant export controls reflects its consistent commitment to safeguarding world peace and regional stability, the spokesperson said.China is willing to work with other countries to maintain the stability and smooth operation of global industrial and supply chains, said the spokesperson, adding that export license applications will be reviewed in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations, and those meeting the requirements will be approved.China stands ready to engage with relevant parties through bilateral export control dialogue mechanisms to exchange views on export control policies and practices, and jointly promote and facilitate compliant trade, the spokesperson said.Global Times