Chinese premier says ready to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in emerging industries

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Monday that China is willing to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in emerging industries such as the digital economy and artificial intelligence.



In his meeting with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Li said China stands ready to expand bilateral trade with Tajikistan, strengthen cooperation in infrastructure, green minerals, connectivity and other fields, so as to jointly build new drivers of economic growth.



He called for deepening cooperation with Tajikistan in law enforcement and security, saying both sides should strengthen intelligence exchanges and information sharing, jointly combat the three forces of terrorism, separatism and extremism, and safeguard lasting peace and stability in the region.



The Chinese premier expressed hope that the Tajik side will continue to take strong measures to ensure the safety and security of Chinese personnel and enterprises in Tajikistan.



Li arrived here on Sunday for an official visit to Tajikistan and the 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).



In talks with the Tajik president, he said China will fully support Tajikistan in successfully hosting the SCO meeting, and stands ready to work with all parties to promote higher-quality development of the SCO.



China is also willing to strengthen communication and coordination with Tajikistan within the United Nations, the China-Central Asia mechanism and other multilateral frameworks, actively implement the four global initiatives proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, and work together to build a community with a shared future for humanity, he said.



The premier noted that China and Tajikistan are currently advancing efforts to build a community with a shared future between the two countries, and in May this year, President Xi met with President Rahmon, providing further guidance for the development of bilateral relations.



China cherishes its profound friendship with Tajikistan and will always view China-Tajikistan relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, Li said.



China stands ready to consolidate and deepen political mutual trust with Tajikistan, firmly support each other's core interests, continuously enhance the quality and effectiveness of cooperation, and continue to work hand in hand on the path toward modernization, he added.



Noting that Tajikistan always attaches great importance to and highly values its partnership with China, Rahmon said that in May this year, he successfully held talks with President Xi during his visit to China and reached a series of important consensus, charting the course for the development of Tajikistan-China relations.



Tajikistan firmly adheres to the one-China principle and firmly supports China in safeguarding its core interests, the president noted.



Rahmon said that Tajikistan is willing to further deepen cooperation with China in areas such as economy and trade, industry, agriculture, energy and minerals, connectivity and artificial intelligence, and promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges.



Tajikistan firmly supports the four major global initiatives proposed by President Xi, said Rahmon, noting that Tajikistan stands ready to enhance coordination with China within multilateral frameworks including the United Nations, the SCO and the China-Central Asia Mechanism, advance the Tajikistan-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era to new heights, and work together to build a community with a shared future for the two countries.

