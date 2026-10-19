CHINA / DIPLOMACY
Chinese FM, diplomatic missions in France urge Chinese nationals to step up safety precautions amid nationwide protests
By Global Times Published: Oct 19, 2026 11:00 PM
Riot police stand amid debris and smoke on a street in Paris, France, on October 18, 2026, following large-scale demonstrations the previous day. Photo: VCG

Riot police stand amid debris and smoke on a street in Paris, France, on October 18, 2026, following large-scale demonstrations the previous day. Photo: VCG


China's Foreign Ministry and Chinese diplomatic missions in France have once again urged Chinese nationals planning to travel to France to remain alert to potential risks, closely monitor local developments, strengthen safety precautions and avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place, China Central Television (CCTV) News reported on Monday.

Large-scale demonstrations have erupted in dozens of cities across France, including Paris, Marseille and Lyon, with some protests turning violent and clashes breaking out between demonstrators and police.

In the event of an emergency, Chinese nationals are advised to contact local police promptly and seek assistance from Chinese diplomatic missions in France, according to CCTV News.

Ahead of the demonstrations, the Chinese Embassy and consulates in France issued a notice on Friday, warning that large-scale protests involving trade unions and student groups were expected to take place across France on Saturday. The notice urged Chinese nationals in France, particularly tourists, to remain vigilant, closely monitor local developments, avoid protest areas and take necessary safety precautions.

Global Times 


RELATED ARTICLES
Chinese embassy in France says it is yet to receive notification from France on probe into alleged spying involving Chinese nationals

In response to some media reports claiming that French authorities on Thursday charged four people, including two Chinese ...

Chinese Embassy in France holds ceremony for handover of historical Songhu Battle photos

A ceremony for the handover of historical photos taken during the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese ...

China ready to work with France to safeguard open, cooperative int'l economic, trade environment: vice premier

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said here on Thursday that China is willing to work with France to ...