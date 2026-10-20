Chinese FM holds talks with Bulgarian counterpart

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova, in Sofia, Bulgaria, Oct. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Monday that China is ready to be Bulgaria's partner in promoting Eurasian connectivity, pursuing common development and revitalization, and practicing multilateralism.Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during talks with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova. He noted that Bulgaria is one of the first countries to recognize the People's Republic of China, and the two sides have friendly feelings toward each other.He said China-Bulgaria relations are embracing important opportunities, and his visit to Bulgaria comes at an opportune time. The two sides held in-depth discussions on planning high-level exchanges of the next stage and advancing practical cooperation in various fields, and have reached broad consensus, he added.Wang said the two sides should continuously consolidate the political foundation and strengthen communication and coordination to create important conditions for deepening mutually beneficial cooperation. China respects Bulgaria's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and is glad to see Bulgaria accelerate the achievement of development goals under the leadership of its new government, Wang said, adding that China is willing to be Bulgaria's long-term and reliable strategic partner in this process.He also expressed the hope that Bulgaria will continue to adhere to the one-China principle and understand and support China's legitimate position of safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.Wang said China is ready to be Bulgaria's partner in promoting Eurasian connectivity, pursuing common development and revitalization, and practicing multilateralism. The two sides should coordinate efforts to promote the joint building of the Belt and Road, the alignment with the Middle Corridor, and the cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEECs) and between China and the European Union (EU), so as to form a joint force and promote their respective development, he added.Wang emphasized that China and the EU are partners, not rivals, and are opportunities for each other rather than challenges. The two sides should respect and appreciate each other, pursue common achievements, and jointly shoulder international responsibilities for world peace and development, he said.China hopes the EU will work with China to uphold the correct direction of opening-up, hold high the banner of free trade, oppose unilateralism and protectionism, and find ways to handle differences and solve problems through dialogue and consultation, Wang said.Petrova said Bulgaria and China enjoy a profound traditional friendship and fruitful cooperation across various fields. Bulgaria has long adhered to and will continue firmly pursuing the one-China policy. Developing relations with China actively is a clear direction of Bulgaria's new government, she added.Bulgaria is ready to strengthen cooperation with China in such areas as economy and trade, culture and education, and to expand cooperation in high-tech and high-value-added fields, and looks forward to the early opening of direct flights between the two countries, she said.Noting that Bulgaria is located between the East and the West and serves as a crossroad connecting the Eurasian continent, Petrova said Bulgaria attaches great importance to connectivity and is willing to find more converging interests with China in this area.Bulgaria supports active dialogue between China and the EU and welcomes positive progress in China-EU trade and investment consultations, Petrova said, expressing the hope that the two sides will continue to uphold mutual respect and a pragmatic attitude, focus on the bigger picture, and find solutions that accommodate all parties' concerns.The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis and other international and regional hotspot issues.