China's manned deep-sea submersible completes 470th dive

This photo taken on Oct. 15, 2026 shows a rattail fish pictured through the porthole of the manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong. China's research vessel Deep Sea No. 1, carrying manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong, is currently on the western Pacific Ocean for deep-sea scientific research. Jiaolong successfully completed its 470th dive on Oct. 15. A Xinhua reporter aboard Jiaolong photographed the exploration of the mysterious underwater world. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Deep sea researcher Sun Yongfu (L) and submersible pilot Tang Jialing observe from the porthole on the manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong on Oct. 15, 2026. China's research vessel Deep Sea No. 1, carrying manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong, is currently on the western Pacific Ocean for deep-sea scientific research. Jiaolong successfully completed its 470th dive on Oct. 15. A Xinhua reporter aboard Jiaolong photographed the exploration of the mysterious underwater world. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Submersible pilot Tang Jialing (R) checks the manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong on Oct. 15, 2026. China's research vessel Deep Sea No. 1, carrying manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong, is currently on the western Pacific Ocean for deep-sea scientific research. Jiaolong successfully completed its 470th dive on Oct. 15. A Xinhua reporter aboard Jiaolong photographed the exploration of the mysterious underwater world. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Submersible pilot Tang Jialing operates the manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong on Oct. 15, 2026. China's research vessel Deep Sea No. 1, carrying manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong, is currently on the western Pacific Ocean for deep-sea scientific research. Jiaolong successfully completed its 470th dive on Oct. 15. A Xinhua reporter aboard Jiaolong photographed the exploration of the mysterious underwater world. (Xinhua/Li Xin)