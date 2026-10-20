Xi congratulates Central Institute of Socialism on 70th founding anniversary

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a congratulatory letter to the Central Institute of Socialism, celebrating its 70th founding anniversary.



In the letter, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, praised the institute for training a large number of non-CPC representatives who share the CPC's ideals and work in unity toward common goals, and for making important contributions to consolidating and developing the patriotic united front over the past 70 years.



He encouraged the institute to continue strengthening political training, building broad political consensus, and improving the quality of its teaching and research as well as its governance capacity.



Xi called on the institute to play a greater role in training talent for the united front, conducting theoretical research and promoting principles and policies, so as to better serve the overall work of the CPC and the country.

