China Pavilion opens at UN biodiversity conference in Armenia

Chinese Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu speaks at the opening ceremony of the China Pavilion at the 17th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations (UN) Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17) in Yerevan, Armenia, Oct. 19, 2026. Themed "Taking Action for Nature," COP17 runs on Oct. 19-30. During the conference, the China Pavilion will host a series of events, including thematic side events, sessions on local biodiversity conservation initiatives, seminars and an exhibition showcasing China's achievements in biodiversity conservation. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)The China Pavilion at the 17th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations (UN) Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17) opened in the capital of Armenia.
Astrid Schomaker, executive secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity, speaks at the opening ceremony of the China Pavilion at the 17th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations (UN) Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17) in Yerevan, Armenia, Oct. 19, 2026. Themed "Taking Action for Nature," COP17 runs on Oct. 19-30. During the conference, the China Pavilion will host a series of events, including thematic side events, sessions on local biodiversity conservation initiatives, seminars and an exhibition showcasing China's achievements in biodiversity conservation. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)
People visits the China Pavilion at the 17th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations (UN) Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17) in Yerevan, Armenia, Oct. 19, 2026. Themed "Taking Action for Nature," COP17 runs on Oct. 19-30. During the conference, the China Pavilion will host a series of events, including thematic side events, sessions on local biodiversity conservation initiatives, seminars and an exhibition showcasing China's achievements in biodiversity conservation. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)