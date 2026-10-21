Botswana, China open new chapter in longstanding friendship with elevated ties: Botswanan president

Botswanan President Duma Gideon Boko speaks at a press conference in Gaborone, Botswana, Oct. 19, 2026. Botswana and China have opened a new chapter in their longstanding friendship by elevating bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Botswanan President Duma Gideon Boko said. Boko made the remarks at a press conference in Gaborone on Monday following return from his first state visit to China. (Xinhua/Tshekiso Tebalo)Botswana and China have opened a new chapter in their longstanding friendship by elevating bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Botswanan President Duma Gideon Boko said.
Botswanan President Duma Gideon Boko (at the podium) speaks at a press conference in Gaborone, Botswana, Oct. 19, 2026. Botswana and China have opened a new chapter in their longstanding friendship by elevating bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Botswanan President Duma Gideon Boko said. Boko made the remarks at a press conference in Gaborone on Monday following return from his first state visit to China. (Xinhua/Tshekiso Tebalo)