Botswana, China open new chapter in longstanding friendship with elevated ties: Botswanan president

Botswanan President Duma Gideon Boko speaks at a press conference in Gaborone, Botswana, Oct. 19, 2026. Botswana and China have opened a new chapter in their longstanding friendship by elevating bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Botswanan President Duma Gideon Boko said. Boko made the remarks at a press conference in Gaborone on Monday following return from his first state visit to China. (Xinhua/Tshekiso Tebalo)

Botswana and China have opened a new chapter in their longstanding friendship by elevating bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Botswanan President Duma Gideon Boko said.Boko made the remarks at a press conference in Gaborone on Monday following return from his first state visit to China.Reaffirming Botswana's commitment to the one-China principle, he said the upgraded relationship would lay a stronger foundation for cooperation in trade, mining, agriculture, health, education, digital technology and infrastructure.Boko described China's rapid development and its lifting of nearly 800 million people out of poverty since the launch of reform and opening-up as a "historical miracle," saying Botswana could learn from China's experience to accelerate its own development.Botswana is willing to enhance the alignment of development strategies with China and encourages more Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in the southern African country, he said.

Botswanan President Duma Gideon Boko (at the podium) speaks at a press conference in Gaborone, Botswana, Oct. 19, 2026. Botswana and China have opened a new chapter in their longstanding friendship by elevating bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Botswanan President Duma Gideon Boko said. Boko made the remarks at a press conference in Gaborone on Monday following return from his first state visit to China. (Xinhua/Tshekiso Tebalo)