Chinese premier says China, Russia work side by side in complex, turbulent world

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Wednesday that China and Russia have in recent years stood side by side and moved forward together in the face of a complex and turbulent international landscape.



Co-chairing the 31st regular meeting between Chinese and Russian heads of government with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in St. Petersburg, Li said that in recent years, under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China and Russia have leveraged more dynamic and resilient cooperation to cushion the impact of external uncertainties and instability, and bilateral cooperation has continued to broaden and grow ever more steady.



At present, he said, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era is entering a new stage, marked by greater achievements and faster development.



China stands ready to work with Russia in the spirit of mutual respect, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation to deepen and substantiate cooperation across various fields, better translate the important consensus reached by the two heads of state into concrete actions and tangible outcomes, better serve the development and revitalization of both countries, and bring greater benefits to the two peoples, Li said.



Noting that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Russia-China Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, Mishustin said the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era is currently at its highest level in history and has set an example for relations between countries.



Despite uncertainties in the international landscape, Russia-China economic and trade cooperation has maintained sound momentum, he said.



Russia is willing to work with China on the basis of mutual benefit, win-win cooperation, mutual respect and good-neighborliness and friendship, to further strengthen practical cooperation in various fields and safeguard the common interests of the two countries, he added.



Li and Mishustin heard reports from representatives of both sides on the work of the China-Russia Investment Cooperation Committee, the China-Russia Energy Cooperation Committee, the China-Russia Committee on Humanities Cooperation, the committee for regular meetings between the Chinese and Russian heads of government, and the Intergovernmental Commission for Cooperation of Northeast China and the Far East Region of Russia.



The two countries fully affirmed the work of the committees over the past year. Both sides agreed that strategic guidance from the heads of state is an important guarantee for the steady development of China-Russia relations.



China and Russia should take the important consensus of the two heads of state as the fundamental guide, advance cooperation in key areas such as economy and trade, investment, energy and resources, connectivity, aerospace, finance and industry, foster new drivers of development in frontier areas such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology and the digital economy, jointly ensure the success of the China-Russia Years of Education, strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges in tourism, culture, youth and media, stimulate the vitality of local cooperation, maintain close communication and coordination on multilateral affairs, and strive for more practical outcomes.



After the meeting, Li and Mishustin signed the joint communique of the 31st regular meeting between Chinese and Russian heads of government. The two sides also reached cooperation documents in areas such as economy and trade, space, science and technology, and education.

