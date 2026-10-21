The Philippines Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

In the early hours of Tuesday, the US littoral combat ship USS Charleston illegally intruded into the waters adjacent to Xianbin Jiao of China's Nansha Qundao without approval from the Chinese government. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command Navy dispatched forces to track and monitor the US vessel in accordance with laws and regulations. A spokesperson for the PLA Southern Theater Command Navy stated clearly that China holds indisputable sovereignty over Nansha Qundao and its adjacent waters. The US' action infringes upon China's sovereign rights and interests, jeopardizes maritime security, and is detrimental to regional peace and stability. The US side should immediately cease such activities.Xianbin Jiao lies to the east of Ren'ai Jiao. In recent years the Philippines has continuously taken infringement actions in the direction of Xianbin Jiao, hyped up the so-called "environmental issue" at Xianbin Jiao and dispatched coast guard vessels to illegally linger in its lagoon. These various moves have failed under China's countermeasures. At this moment, the US sent a littoral combat ship to intrude in the early morning. The action was carefully designed. The US warship's early-morning "quick in, quick out" and the limited tonnage of a littoral combat ship themselves demonstrate that the priority of this performance was "risk control" rather than "deterrence effect."So-called "freedom of navigation" is a false proposition in the South China Sea. The US' "freedom of navigation operations" are by no means intended to safeguard genuine freedom of navigation. Fifty percent of the world's merchant ships and one-third of maritime trade pass through the South China Sea. No matter how complex the disputes, normal international commercial navigation in the South China Sea has never been obstructed. What has truly turned "freedom of navigation" into an issue is not the passage needs of merchant ships, but the close-in disruptive actions of warships carrying specific political intentions.The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) has still not clearly stipulated whether foreign warships enjoy the right of "innocent passage." Yet many countries require that foreign warships obtain approval or provide prior notification before entering their territorial seas. China also made relevant provisions in its 1992 Law on the Territorial Sea and the Contiguous Zone. Yet the US has not joined UNCLOS to this day, while believing that it has the "right to interpret" the Convention's concepts - this is itself a paradox.Observing the reactions of the US and the Philippines before and after the incident, one intruded and the other cheered. The US side trotted out its usual "freedom of navigation" rhetoric, while the Philippine side claimed that "the US warship did not intrude into Chinese territory." These "concerted performances" carried out in the name of fulfilling security commitments and upholding rules and order resemble a carefully choreographed parade, reflecting that the "display of allied strength" by the Philippines and the US in the South China Sea is nothing more than a publicity project staged around so-called "security issues." To some extent, such activities have become a "mobile billboard" for the US to showcase the credibility of its alliances. The audience this performance is aimed at may be other US allies and partners in the Asia-Pacific, proclaiming US military dominance in the region, but China remains an unavoidable "presence" in this performance.Anti-China forces within the Philippine military and police systems are now wantonly undermining China-Philippines relations. Behind this there is the backing and cheerleading of external forces, as well as the acquiescence and indulgence of the Philippine government. These people regard US "freedom of navigation" operations in the South China Sea as chips for gaming with China and for bargaining. But Manila needs to understand that external major powers will not bear the cost of direct conflict with China for the Philippines' adventurous actions, nor will they underwrite Manila when the situation gets out of control. They can withdraw at any time, and the Philippines will have to clean up the mess itself. Disputes in the South China Sea should be resolved through consultation among countries in the region; No external force has the right to intervene. This is a principle China has consistently upheld, and it is the only correct path for maintaining long-term peace and stability in the South China Sea. The Philippine side is advised not to misread the situation and mistake a performance for a "backer."The fact that this incident occurred in the early morning proves that any unauthorized infringement and intrusion is under China's monitoring and control. The Southern Theater Command Navy possesses all-weather situational awareness and rapid-response capabilities in the South China Sea, and is able to promptly detect, grasp, and handle relevant developments.China has indisputable sovereignty over the Nansha Qundao and their adjacent waters, and the Theater Command forces remain on high alert at all times. Manila needs to see clearly that the early-morning "quick in, quick out" performance by the US warship is not proof that "someone has its back," but rather a preview that "risks must be borne by oneself." Any calculation that drawing in outside forces can help seize gains in the South China Sea is a serious misjudgment of the situation; any act that infringes on China's sovereignty and rights will be met with resolute countermeasures.