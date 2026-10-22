Extended-stay travel gains ground among China's older people

This undated file photo shows elderly people practicing musical instruments at the Huangshan mutual aid community in Huangshan District of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua)

On a recent autumn morning in Xiongcun Village in east China's Anhui Province, Bi Sheng sipped coffee in his small studio while answering emails.A short walk away, craftsmen were renovating an old house, waiting for the 55-year-old to review designs and select timber.A native of Beijing, Bi first visited villages in Shexian County of Huangshan City, southern Anhui, more than a decade ago for a design project. Drawn to the area's rich cultural heritage, he eventually bought a house there and embraced what he described as a semi-retired life."Every village has its own stories, and history is everywhere. That was beyond my expectations," he said.His new life has given Bi something he missed in the city: close-knit neighborhood ties. His new neighbors sometimes bring him freshly caught fish or vegetables they have grown themselves."In cities, many people don't even know their neighbors," he said.Bi is part of a growing trend in China, where many older people are traveling to spend extended periods in places with beautiful scenery, rich culture and opportunities to build social connections, particularly after retirement.From July 2024 to June 2025, China recorded more than 84.3 million extended-stay visits by older travelers, averaging more than 7 million a month, according to a report released by the China Association of Ageing.To cash in on this fast-growing market, many regions offer services tailored to older travelers, ranging from age-friendly accommodations and traditional wellness treatments to activities that help newcomers build social connections.In Shexian County, at the foot of Mount Huangshan and within easy reach of major eastern cities such as Shanghai and Hangzhou, local authorities have developed eight wellness-themed guesthouses, said Xu Yuhong, deputy director of the county's health commission. These guesthouses received 13,300 guests from January to July this year, he said.Wu Zenghe is one of the guesthouse managers. He converted three traditional Huizhou-style buildings into a guesthouse catering to older travelers."People who travel after retirement are more interested in in-depth experiences than in simply rushing from one tourist attraction to another," Wu said.His guesthouse features specially designed doors and windows to block noise and light, as well as herbal sachets intended to aid sleep. It also offers an artificial intelligence-powered health consultation device, acupuncture, moxibustion and medicinal baths.So far this year, it has welcomed several thousand older visitors from across China, including hundreds who stayed for more than a week.In Yunnan Province in southwest China, some markets have been renovated to better accommodate older people, while eligible visitors can receive discounts at tourist attractions and use public services such as universities for older adults. In Heilongjiang Province in northeast China, localities are exploring cross-border extended-stay and wellness initiatives for older visitors.At the same time, as older travelers spend weeks or months away from home, many want a stable social network and a sense of belonging.About 2,600 older people from across China live in the Huangshan mutual aid community in Huangshan District, Huangshan City.Li Jiankang, a 66-year-old from Nanjing, capital of neighboring Jiangsu Province, was among the community's first residents. His daily routine includes running, tending a vegetable garden, playing the saxophone, and joining other residents for table tennis or swimming.He said he has made many friends and found a fulfilling rhythm to life in Huangshan.The community has established more than 20 interest groups covering sports, agriculture and music, giving residents opportunities to connect through shared interests. It has also set up mutual aid groups so residents can care for one another."Many older people who live alone can feel isolated, and some may even struggle with their mental health. That is why we hope to help them find comfort and companionship through mutual support," said Li Junping, manager of the community. "A sense of being needed is often the main reason residents choose to stay."For Li Jiankang, this sense of connection is central to the experience."To me, the Chinese character for 'mutual' looks like two hands clasped together," he said. "Everyone here extends a hand to help others, and people can feel the bonds between us."

Elderly women learn to make fish-shaped lanterns at a studio in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 30, 2026. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)