BUSINESS / ECONOMY
China's activities in the Arctic are in line with international law: FM on EU's new Arctic strategy hyping security concerns over China
By Global Times Published: Oct 22, 2026 03:53 PM
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning



The Arctic concerns the overall interests of the international community, and the rights and freedoms of all countries to carry out activities in the Arctic in accordance with the law should be fully respected, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Thursday, commenting on the EU's new Arctic strategy, which reportedly views China's growing influence and cooperation with Russia in the region as security concern.

China's activities in the Arctic are aimed at promoting peace, stability and sustainable development in the region and are in line with international law, Mao said, adding that dividing countries into blocs with a Cold War mentality and provoking geopolitical confrontation are not conducive to peace, stability and development in the Arctic.

Global Times
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